Here are the athletic events postponed for Minneapolis Public Schools Jan. 8-9.

Minneapolis Public Schools announced that classes and all school extracurriculars, including athletics, would be called off for Thursday, Jan. 8, and Friday, Jan. 9, in the wake of Jan. 7’s fatal ICE shooting and ensuing protests.
The cancelations and postponements were “due to safety concerns related to today’s incidents around the city,” read the email sent out to MPS families.
Activities scheduled for Jan. 8 that have been designated as postponed on the district’s athletics calendar include a wrestling meet hosted by Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis. The meet was scheduled to be the Teddies’ Senior Night celebration, according to the team’s Instagram account.
Videos shared on social media appeared to show an altercation between law enforcement and Roosevelt High staffers and students on Wednesday, Jan. 7, in which students were apparently pepper sprayed and three staffers were handcuffed.
Other Jan. 8 activities marked as postponed include the Minneapolis co-operative boys hockey team’s junior varsity and varsity games at Dodge County and Minneapolis co-operative girls hockey games against Eagan at Parade Ice Arena in Minneapolis.
Athletic events scheduled for Jan. 9 that have been postponed include a wrestling tri-meet hosted by Minneapolis Camden and Minneapolis North’s girls basketball games at St. Paul Central.
Requests for comment from district officials were not immediately returned.
This is an evolving story and will be updated as more scheduling information is made available.