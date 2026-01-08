Here are the athletic events postponed for Minneapolis Public Schools Jan. 8-9.

Minneapolis Public Schools announced that classes and all school extracurriculars, including athletics, would be called off for Thursday, Jan. 8, and Friday, Jan. 9, in the wake of Jan. 7’s fatal ICE shooting and ensuing protests.

The cancelations and postponements were “due to safety concerns related to today’s incidents around the city,” read the email sent out to MPS families.

Activities scheduled for Jan. 8 that have been designated as postponed on the district’s athletics calendar include a wrestling meet hosted by Roosevelt High School in Minneapolis. The meet was scheduled to be the Teddies’ Senior Night celebration, according to the team’s Instagram account.