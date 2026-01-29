Skip to main content
Northome/Kelliher girls basketball players aim to be program’s first group to enter state tournament

Taco Bell Team of the Week: The Mustangs won 76 games in the past three seasons, but lost in the Section 8A tournament in each of those years.

The Northome/Kelliher girls basketball team is the Strib Varisity/Taco Bell Team of the Week. (Submitted/Northome/Kelliher girls basketball team)
By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It has been a season of significant milestones for the Northome/Kelliher girls basketball team.

Senior point guard Kate Thayer surpassed 3,000 career points and became the state’s all-time career leader in steals with 922. Thayer, who is averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.6 steals per game, is closing in on another milestone — the first player in state history, boys or girls, with 1,000 career steals.

Thayer tied the girls state single-game record with 20 steals in the Mustangs’ victory over LaPorte on Jan. 20.

Senior forward/guard Kylee Binkley surpassed 2,000 career points while averaging 25.2 points per game.

Binkley and Thayer have been on the varsity since seventh grade. Binkley, whose season-high is 44 points, is shooting 59% from the field, while Thayer, whose season-high is 40 points, is shooting 68% from the field.

Senior guard Allison Lundin went into the season with more than 1,000 career points.

“It’s really nice to have three players of that caliber,” Mustangs coach Kevin Waldo said. “Teams can try to stop one player but we have options.”

The milestones have helped the Mustangs, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, to a 13-1 record through Jan. 26. The Mustangs’ only loss was to unbeaten Mountain Iron-Buhl, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, 100-90 on Dec. 20.

“We have a group of seniors who are devoted and put in the time, and have put in the time for years,” Waldo said. “They are willing to do whatever it takes. We have a veteran team and we have different players step up in each game.”

Lundin and senior Charli Hallstrom have also been dependable for the Mustangs. Lundin is averaging 12 points and 5.6 assists per game. Hallstrom is averaging 8.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

“Allison is a hard-nosed defender,” Waldo said. “She was all-state in track last year. Her motor doesn’t stop. She locks down on defense and runs the court. Charli doesn’t get a lot of recognition. She doesn’t put up big numbers. She sets screens, rebounds, the little things that lead to big numbers for other people.”

The Mustangs are working toward attaining one more plateau this season — their first appearance in the state tournament. The Mustangs won 76 games in the past three seasons, but lost in the Section 8A tournament in each of those years, including losing to East Grand Forks Sacred Heart in the section championship game last season.

“We have tests coming up,” Waldo said. “We play MACCRAY on Jan. 31 in St. Cloud and we play Duluth Marshall at the Sanford Center in Bemidji on Feb. 13.”

