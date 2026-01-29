Northome/Kelliher girls basketball players aim to be program’s first group to enter state tournament

It has been a season of significant milestones for the Northome/Kelliher girls basketball team.

Senior point guard Kate Thayer surpassed 3,000 career points and became the state’s all-time career leader in steals with 922. Thayer, who is averaging 27.5 points, 8.0 rebounds and 9.6 steals per game, is closing in on another milestone — the first player in state history, boys or girls, with 1,000 career steals.

Thayer tied the girls state single-game record with 20 steals in the Mustangs’ victory over LaPorte on Jan. 20.

Senior forward/guard Kylee Binkley surpassed 2,000 career points while averaging 25.2 points per game.

Binkley and Thayer have been on the varsity since seventh grade. Binkley, whose season-high is 44 points, is shooting 59% from the field, while Thayer, whose season-high is 40 points, is shooting 68% from the field.

Senior guard Allison Lundin went into the season with more than 1,000 career points.

“It’s really nice to have three players of that caliber,” Mustangs coach Kevin Waldo said. “Teams can try to stop one player but we have options.”

The milestones have helped the Mustangs, who are ranked No. 3 in Class 1A, to a 13-1 record through Jan. 26. The Mustangs’ only loss was to unbeaten Mountain Iron-Buhl, the top-ranked team in Class 1A, 100-90 on Dec. 20.