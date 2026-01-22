Led by Erma Walker and Ava Cupito, Hopkins is once again team to beat in Class 4A

It was a late November game in a season kickoff tournament in White Bear Lake.
Hopkins, playing shorthanded, lost 46-45 to Dowling Catholic, an Iowa power better known as Caitlin Clark’s alma mater.
The Royals were lacking a number of their key players, including star forward Erma Walker.
They haven’t lost a game since.
Winners of 11 in a row, Hopkins has built a 14-1 record and is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A.
Hopkins’ average margin of victory this season has been in the double digits, with scores like 87-43 over DeLaSalle, 90-64 over Crosby-Ironton and 89-56 over Maple Grove.
Walker has been the catalyst. The 6-0 forward overpowers opponents in the lane to the tune of 15 points per game.
Walker has plenty of talent to complement her, like sharp-shooting guard Ava Cupito (15.9 points per game) and scoring guard Jaliyah Diggs (17.7 points per game).
As good as the Royals have looked this season, coach Tara Starks loathes to let them forget their lone loss.
“We had a game the night before, Erma was out and we had some new players. Ava missed the entire season last year and she was just getting back,” Starks said. “I don’t think we would have lost if Erma played. But I want us to remember what can happen if we don’t play like a team.”
Starks thought the Dowling Catholic players celebrated their one-point victory a little too vociferously. That, she says, is motivation.
“We saw their posts after the game,” she said. “I printed two or three pictures and have them posted in our film room. I want them to see that and know what can happen if they don’t continue to grow and get better every game. They get noticed nationally, not just in Minnesota.”
