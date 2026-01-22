Led by Erma Walker and Ava Cupito, Hopkins is once again team to beat in Class 4A

It was a late November game in a season kickoff tournament in White Bear Lake.

Hopkins, playing shorthanded, lost 46-45 to Dowling Catholic, an Iowa power better known as Caitlin Clark’s alma mater.

The Royals were lacking a number of their key players, including star forward Erma Walker.

They haven’t lost a game since.

Winners of 11 in a row, Hopkins has built a 14-1 record and is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 4A.

Hopkins’ average margin of victory this season has been in the double digits, with scores like 87-43 over DeLaSalle, 90-64 over Crosby-Ironton and 89-56 over Maple Grove.

Walker has been the catalyst. The 6-0 forward overpowers opponents in the lane to the tune of 15 points per game.

Hopkins forward Erma Walker (30), shown in the 2025 Class 4A state championship game. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Walker has plenty of talent to complement her, like sharp-shooting guard Ava Cupito (15.9 points per game) and scoring guard Jaliyah Diggs (17.7 points per game).