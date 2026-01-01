Unselfish play yields success for New London-Spicer girls basketball

Taco Bell Team of the Week, brought to you by Border Foods

Editor’s Note: This article recognizes the Taco Bell Team of the Week, brought to you by Border Foods. All varsity teams from any sport at every Minnesota school are eligible to win the Team of the Week. The winning team each week gets — yep, you guessed it — free tacos from Border Foods and Taco Bell. See below for details on how to nominate a team. Thank you for reading Strib Varsity!

. . .

After going 86-8 and reaching the state tournament twice in the previous three seasons, the New London-Spicer girls basketball team went into this season missing several key players who graduated.

But the Wildcats, who graduated six players who lettered last season, welcomed back 11 returning players and have quickly gelled this season.

“Our team is certainly different from last year with key graduated players,” said Wildcats coach Mike Dreier, now in his 49th season, “but our girls have done a really nice job of working through and finding our new identity. They have had great attitudes, worked extremely hard and found ways to play together as a team to build chemistry.”

So far, the transition has been smooth. The Wildcats have started the season with nine consecutive victories — including the 1,100th career victory for Dreier, the most wins by a girls basketball coach in state history.

Dreier said there are several key factors for the Wildcats.