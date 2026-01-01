Skip to main content
Unselfish play yields success for New London-Spicer girls basketball

Taco Bell Team of the Week: The Wildcats started the season with nine straight wins, including the 1,100th career victory for their longtime head coach.

New London-Spicer coach Mike Dreier talks to his team during a timeout.
By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

. . .

After going 86-8 and reaching the state tournament twice in the previous three seasons, the New London-Spicer girls basketball team went into this season missing several key players who graduated.

But the Wildcats, who graduated six players who lettered last season, welcomed back 11 returning players and have quickly gelled this season.

“Our team is certainly different from last year with key graduated players,” said Wildcats coach Mike Dreier, now in his 49th season, “but our girls have done a really nice job of working through and finding our new identity. They have had great attitudes, worked extremely hard and found ways to play together as a team to build chemistry.”

So far, the transition has been smooth. The Wildcats have started the season with nine consecutive victories — including the 1,100th career victory for Dreier, the most wins by a girls basketball coach in state history.

Dreier said there are several key factors for the Wildcats.

“Our balance and depth has allowed us to play how we want to play,” Dreier said. “We have a good balance of speed and height that allows us to get out and run in the full court, while maintaining an inside game in the half court. They have played unselfishly and passed the ball well so far this year.”

While eight players average between five and 15 points per game, there are several players who have stood out for the Wildcats.

Taylor Munsch, a 5-foot-8 senior guard, leads the Wildcats in scoring (15.4 points per game) while averaging 5.1 rebounds, 3.3 assists and 5.1 steals per game.

Ayla Caskey, a 5-7 senior guard is averaging 14.8 points, 3.8 assists and 4.1 steals per game, while freshman forward Korbin Tanner is contributing 14.1 points and 6.7 rebounds per game.

“Korbin has stepped up in a big way and is a threat at both ends of the court,” Dreier said. “Katelyn Delzer, Caskey and Munsch have really stepped up for us to be great leaders for our team on and off the court. Delzer brings a good defensive presence in our zone battling and rebounding well. Caskey and Munsch have both blossomed into their leadership roles on the court. Their consistent effort on both ends of the court have translated to our whole team.”

Dreier credits the experiences Delzer, Caskey and Munsch have had in other sports.

“[They] have had a lot of success in their fall sports,” Dreier said, “with Delzer and Caskey playing in the volleyball state tournament and Munsch winning a state championship in her only year that she ran cross-country. They have brought that same leadership and hunger to the basketball season.”

Several newcomers have also contributed.

“Junior guard Ezri Boelter has returned from a knee injury last year and has played well,” Dreier said. “Eighth-grade guard Paycen Rutgers (7.8 points and 4.0 steals per game) has stepped her game up tremendously and shown that she is a player. She is quick, has good instincts, plays great defense and can score the basketball. She will be fun to have around our program for years to come. Freshman guard Kyla Vick has also played really well within her role on our team. She plays relentless defense and has become more consistent in her perimeter shooting.”

Senior center Roxanne Klein has also been a key player with five points and 7.4 rebounds per game.

. . .

