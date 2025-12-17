Minneapolis teen pursues his hoop dreams in stripes as youngest high school official in the city

One foul call. That’s all it took for Quincy Smith Jr. to hear complaints and frustrated looks inside a gymnasium on a snowy Monday night as St. Paul Como Park played a junior varsity game at Minneapolis North.

“You can do better, young fella,” a woman shouted in disagreement with his whistle on a particular play.

Smith, the youngest basketball referee in Minneapolis at age 17, brushed off the comment and stayed focused on his job.

What the spectator didn’t know is that Smith is already doing better than some officials twice his age.

“Things that older adults sometimes struggle with, he’s knocking out of the park,” said Zach Gustafson, the Minneapolis Officials Association director of operations. “He works on his mechanics. He’s very personable. He’s always trying to get better. He watches film. You go down the list and he does everything an assigner wants an official to do.”

Quincy Smith Jr. drops his whistle after stopping the action during a junior varsity game between Cooper and Richfield. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Quincy Smith Jr. and Bryce Hipp watch video of Smith giving a technical foul at a recent game he officiated. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The junior who left Armstrong High to be home schooled last year looks young enough to be playing on the same courts he officiates, but already acts the part of a veteran.

Smith takes the profession seriously, with goals of becoming a college basketball and NBA official one day.

“It’s been going pretty well for me,” said Smith, who gets mostly positive feedback officiating high school boys and girls basketball games every week at the JV, sophomore and freshman levels around the metro.