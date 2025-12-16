Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide boys hockey ranking

It was the type of game that makes hockey fans text each other and rave about what they were witnessing.

Vaunted Hermantown, arguably the top program in the Duluth Northland, on Dec. 9 hosted Duluth Marshall, which was off to a surprising undefeated start.

Hermantown got off to a fast start, taking a 3-1 first-period lead. Marshall cut the margin to 3-2 in the second period, but the Hawks appeared to take control with a pair of goals in the first eight minutes of the third for a 5-2 lead.

But Duluth Marshall didn’t back down. The Hilltoppers got one back less than 30 seconds after falling behind by three, and unleashed relentless pressure for the remainder of the game.

Enter Marshall’s Bennett Scissons. The senior forward cut the margin to one with a power-play goal at 12:04 of the third period.

Scissons wasn’t finished. With the Hilltoppers pressing for the equalizer, Scissons knocked the puck home with 15 seconds left in regulation, tying the score 5-5.

Neither team scored in overtime, but it wasn’t for a lack of opportunities. The two teams combined for 12 shots in the extra session, but when the buzzer sounded, the score remained tied.

It’s not often a tie game can be considered a must-see, but it’s fair to say no one at Hermantown Arena was bored.