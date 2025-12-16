Skip to main content
Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide boys hockey ranking

Hermantown and Duluth Marshall played to a 5-5 tie. The game saw a combined 87 shots on goal, including 12 shots in the extra session.

Hermantown recently hosted Duluth Marshall in a high-scoring game that ended in a 5-5 tie. (Korey McDermott)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It was the type of game that makes hockey fans text each other and rave about what they were witnessing.

Vaunted Hermantown, arguably the top program in the Duluth Northland, on Dec. 9 hosted Duluth Marshall, which was off to a surprising undefeated start.

Hermantown got off to a fast start, taking a 3-1 first-period lead. Marshall cut the margin to 3-2 in the second period, but the Hawks appeared to take control with a pair of goals in the first eight minutes of the third for a 5-2 lead.

But Duluth Marshall didn’t back down. The Hilltoppers got one back less than 30 seconds after falling behind by three, and unleashed relentless pressure for the remainder of the game.

Enter Marshall’s Bennett Scissons. The senior forward cut the margin to one with a power-play goal at 12:04 of the third period.

Scissons wasn’t finished. With the Hilltoppers pressing for the equalizer, Scissons knocked the puck home with 15 seconds left in regulation, tying the score 5-5.

Neither team scored in overtime, but it wasn’t for a lack of opportunities. The two teams combined for 12 shots in the extra session, but when the buzzer sounded, the score remained tied.

It’s not often a tie game can be considered a must-see, but it’s fair to say no one at Hermantown Arena was bored.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

1. Moorhead (7-0-0). Previous: 1

A couple of road routs — 8-1 over Alexandria and 7-1 over Grand Rapids — is another sign this is the Spuds’ world and everyone else is just along for the ride.

2. Minnetonka (7-0-1). Previous: 2

Tate Hardacre’s goal at 7:47 in overtime helped the Skippers claim a 3-2 victory over Wayzata, their sixth consecutive victory.

3. St. Thomas Academy (7-1-0). Previous: 4

Last week, I mentioned the Cadets’ potent offense. Now it’s time to highlight the fact they’ve only given up six goals all season.

4. Hill-Murray (3-1-2). Previous: 3

The Pioneers have the luxury of depth. Seven players have scored two or more goals this season.

5. Stillwater (7-1-0). Previous: 7

Back-to-back hatties for junior Tyson Miller as the Ponies downed Forest Lake and Blaine.

6. Edina (3-2-0). Previous: 6

The Hornets had the week off. They play host to Grand Rapids Thursday.

7. Maple Grove (5-2-0). Previous: 5

The Crimson ran into a Rogers team rounding into shape, falling 5-1 to the Royals. Watch the game on demand.

8. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 7-1-0). Previous: 8

This time, a four-goal outburst worked in the Bluejackets’ favor, helping them rally to a 5-2 victory over Grand Rapids.

9. Hermantown (1A, 5-0-2). Previous: 9

The Hawks’ 5-5 tie with Duluth Marshall, which saw a combined 87 shots on goal, may have been the early game of the season in the Northland.

Watch Hermantown vs. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton on Tuesday, Dec. 23.

10. Holy Angels (5-1-0). Previous: 11

The Stars cranked up their offense, notching 27 goals in victories over Dodge County and Breck.

11. Elk River/Zimmerman (3-0-0). Previous: unranked

The Elks are buzzing early. In three games, they’ve outscored opponents 23-5 and have a 131-65 advantage in shots on goal.

12. Shakopee (6-2-0). Previous: 12

Cooper Siegert’s second-period goal saved Shakopee from disappointment in a 1-0 victory over Holy Family. The Sabers dominated, generating 51 shots, but scored just the one goal.

13. Warroad (1A, 6-2-0). Previous: 14

The Warriors are rolling with six wins in a row, negating their 0-2 start.

14. Rogers (5-4-0). Previous: 17

The Royals have won four of their past five, the only blemish being a 1-0 loss to Hill-Murray. Watch the Royals defeat Maple Grove on demand.

15. Duluth Marshall (5-0). Previous: 18

The Hilltoppers stormed back from a three-goal, third-period deficit to tie Hermantown 5-5.

16. Blaine (5-1-1). Previous: 10

The Bengals are 1-1-1 in their past three games. They lost for the first time, giving up three specialty-teams goals in a 6-3 loss to Stillwater.

17. Sartell (1A, 6-1-0). Previous: 13

After a 6-0 start, the Sabers finally dropped one, a 4-2 loss to Bemidji.

18. Rosemount (7-3-0). Previous: 15

After a 7-3 loss at Hermantown, the Irish are still looking for their signature victory. Replay the Irish’s game against Grand Rapids last week.

19. Cretin-Derham Hall (5-2-0). Previous: unranked

The addition of talented freshman Soren Saumweber, a transfer from Shattuck-St. Mary’s, has been a boon to the Raiders offense.

20. Blake (1A, 7-2-0). Previous: 19

The Bears shook off a 6-1 loss to St. Thomas Academy, outscoring Armstrong/Cooper with five third-period goals in a 9-6 victory.

21. Forest Lake (6-1-0). Previous: 20

The Rangers dropped their first game, a 6-0 loss to Stillwater. No shame there.

22. Eden Prairie (3-2-1). Previous: unranked

After a slow start, the Eagles’ talent and depth are rising to the surface.

23. Luverne (1A, 7-0-0). Previous: 24

The Cardinals have depth and are rolling offensively. Nine players have double digits in points, led by Maddux Domagala (10 goals, 12 assists).

24. Delano (1A, 5-2-0). Previous: 23

The Tigers split a pair of games against quality opponents, losing to Chanhassen 3-2 and beating Monticello by an identical score. Watch the win over Monticello on demand.

Watch Delano vs. Hermantown on Friday, Dec. 26.

25. Bloomington Jefferson (2A, 6-0-1). Previous: unranked

With just one public school team left in Bloomington, the hopes of the community ride on the Jaguars. So far, so good.

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

