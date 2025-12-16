Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: High achievers gather in a group of seven

Jayden Sonnenberg

Frazee • girls basketball

According to her coach, one thing has helped the 5-11 senior reach her goals and attain milestones on the basketball court.

“She has the highest work ethic I have ever seen for a high school player, which sets her apart from other players,” Frazee coach Trey Heinsius said. “Along with her skill on the court, she has been a leader and role model for the program since day one.”

Sonnenberg, who went into the season as the school’s all-time leading scorer (boys or girls), surpassed 2,000 career points when she scored 31 points in the Hornets’ 97-74 victory over Park Rapids on Dec. 4.

Sonnenberg, a five-year letterwinner for the Hornets, has the top career field goal percentage and free throw percentage in program history.

The North Dakota commit is nearing another milestone — 1,000 career rebounds. She entered this week with 913 career rebounds.

“She is still pushing herself,” Heinsius said. “Her drive and passion for the game reaches out to her teammates and coaches to have them put in their best efforts as well. She is setting [school] records that may never be touched again.”

