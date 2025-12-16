Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: High achievers gather in a group of seven

Jayden Sonnenberg, Noah Asuma, Isiah Boyer, Alaina Gnetz, Spencer Lee, George Nelson, Callie Oakland landed the spots this week.

Clockwise from top: George Nelson, Jayden Sonnenberg, Noah Asuma, Isiah Boyer, Alaina Gnetz, Callie Oakland and Spencer Lee are the Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Jayden Sonnenberg

Frazee • girls basketball

According to her coach, one thing has helped the 5-11 senior reach her goals and attain milestones on the basketball court.

“She has the highest work ethic I have ever seen for a high school player, which sets her apart from other players,” Frazee coach Trey Heinsius said. “Along with her skill on the court, she has been a leader and role model for the program since day one.”

Sonnenberg, who went into the season as the school’s all-time leading scorer (boys or girls), surpassed 2,000 career points when she scored 31 points in the Hornets’ 97-74 victory over Park Rapids on Dec. 4.

Sonnenberg, a five-year letterwinner for the Hornets, has the top career field goal percentage and free throw percentage in program history.

The North Dakota commit is nearing another milestone — 1,000 career rebounds. She entered this week with 913 career rebounds.

“She is still pushing herself,” Heinsius said. “Her drive and passion for the game reaches out to her teammates and coaches to have them put in their best efforts as well. She is setting [school] records that may never be touched again.”

Noah Asuma

Cherry • boys basketball

After scoring his 2,000th career point in the Tigers’ 75-57 victory at Duluth Marshall on Dec. 8, the senior guard scored 32 points — 20 in the first half — in a 83-64 victory over Aitkin on Dec. 11. Asuma, who has committed to play baseball for the Gophers, is averaging 23 points per game for the Tigers, who are ranked No. 2 in Class 1A.

Isiah Boyer

Becker • boys basketball

The 5-10 junior has helped the Bulldogs start the season with a 4-0 record. Last week, he had 31 points, five assists and six steals in a 71-51 victory over Chisago Lakes and 24 points and six assists in a 78-70 victory over St. Francis. He is averaging 23.5 points per game and shooting 51.5% from the field.

Alaina Gnetz

Centennial/Spring Lake Park • girls hockey

The senior forward, who is committed to Minnesota Duluth, is fifth in the state in goals (18) and fifth in points (29) through Monday. In three games last week, she contributed five goals and three assists as the No. 4 Cougars improved to 10-1-1 with victories over River Cities, Edina and Eastview.

Spencer Lee

Eastview • wrestling

The 139-pound senior went 6-0 last week to improve to 9-0 on the season. On Saturday, he went 4-0 to win the 139-pound title at the Northfield Invite. One of the victories was the fastest technical fall of the meet — 1 minute, 23 seconds. Lee, who finished fourth at 133 pounds at the Class 3A state meet last season, is committed to Minnesota State Mankato.

George Nelson

Stillwater • boys Nordic skiing

The senior, who is ranked No. 7 in the Nordic Ski Coaches Association individual rankings, won a Suburban East Conference race at Les Bolstad Golf Course on Dec. 9. Nelson, who finished ninth at last year’s state meet, finished the 5k race in 16 minutes, 15.8 seconds as the Ponies won the seven-team meet with 490 points.

Callie Oakland

St. Croix Lutheran • girls basketball

The 6-1 senior is averaging 25.2 points and a state-leading 21.3 rebounds per game through Saturday. In games against Holy Family and New Life Academy last week, she had 38 points and 43 rebounds. Oakland, a Northern Iowa commit, averaged 19 points and 16 rebounds per game last season.

Nominate an athlete: Want to nominate a student-athlete for Athletes of the Week consideration? Email us at varsity@startribune.com.

