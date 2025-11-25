Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Seven who met high standards

Sarah Johnson

Mounds View • girls hockey

A junior, Johnson has started the season with a flourish. Through Saturday’s games, she was tied for the state lead in goals (14) and led the state with 23 points.

“Sarah is off to a dominant start to her junior year,” Mounds View/Irondale coach Sami Miller said. “Her point production right now is elite on its own, but what has really stood out is how she has elevated the play of everyone around her.

“She’s playing like a true power forward, playing 200 feet, winning battles, utilizing her speed, high hockey IQ to lead our team. She hit 100 career points on Saturday and has been on a roll throughout all of November.”

Johnson, who scored 16 goals last season as a sophomore, had four goals and two assists in three games last week as the Mustangs went 2-0-1 to improve to 6-0-1 this season and surpass last season’s victory total (4-19-3 last season).

Lauryn Ankeny

Minnewaska Area • girls basketball

The 5-8 senior guard had 29 points and 10 steals in the Lakers’ 90-27 season-opening victory over Lac qui Parle Valley. Ankeny, who holds the program record for steals in a game (12) and season (129), became the school’s career leader with 274 steals. Her 29 points were three points shy of the school single-game record. Ankeny averaged 9.5 points and four steals per game last season.

Brooklin Hinze

St. Clair • girls basketball