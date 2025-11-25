Full plates. It’s the theme of the week, right? It’s certainly an accurate description of this week’s livestream offerings on Strib Varsity. Here’s the scoop on what’s coming up (and you can always find our streaming schedule right here):

Tuesday at 7 p.m., boys hockey: Hibbing/Chisholm vs. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton. A solid early-season showdown featuring two schools representing hockey-proud communities up north. Hibbing/Chisholm is ranked No. 4 in our Minnesota Top 25.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., girls hockey: Blake vs. Dodge County. Two top-15 teams (check out our latest Minnesota Top 25 ranking here) are squaring off in this one. Dodge County is the defending Class 1A champ.

Wednesday at 7 p.m., boys basketball: Hopkins vs. White Bear Lake. Hopkins hoops is always worth a watch.

Wednesday at 7 p.m., boys hockey: Chaska vs. Roseville. A hockey appetizer on Thanksgiving Eve.

Friday at 6:30 p.m., boys hockey: Moorhead vs. Warroad. What a fun one to check out on Friday: The defending champion Spuds vs. the top-10 Warroad Warriors. Don’t miss this one.

Friday at 7 p.m., girls hockey: Westonka/Southwest Christian vs. North Shore. Lizzy Callahan is off to a hot start for the No. 23 White Hawks.

Saturday at 1 p.m., girls basketball: Chanhassen vs. Monticello. The Magic are in the top 15 (Top 25 ranking here) and have a stacked senior class.