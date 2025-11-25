Skip to main content
Streaming this week on Strib Varsity: Defending champs, top teams and more

Strib Varsity livestreams: Hockey and basketball games galore to go with your feasts and leftovers.

Check out Spuds hockey on stribvarsity.com this week. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Full plates. It’s the theme of the week, right? It’s certainly an accurate description of this week’s livestream offerings on Strib Varsity. Here’s the scoop on what’s coming up (and you can always find our streaming schedule right here):

Tuesday at 7 p.m., boys hockey: Hibbing/Chisholm vs. Cloquet/Esko/Carlton. A solid early-season showdown featuring two schools representing hockey-proud communities up north. Hibbing/Chisholm is ranked No. 4 in our Minnesota Top 25.

Tuesday at 7 p.m., girls hockey: Blake vs. Dodge County. Two top-15 teams (check out our latest Minnesota Top 25 ranking here) are squaring off in this one. Dodge County is the defending Class 1A champ.

Wednesday at 7 p.m., boys basketball: Hopkins vs. White Bear Lake. Hopkins hoops is always worth a watch.

Wednesday at 7 p.m., boys hockey: Chaska vs. Roseville. A hockey appetizer on Thanksgiving Eve.

Friday at 6:30 p.m., boys hockey: Moorhead vs. Warroad. What a fun one to check out on Friday: The defending champion Spuds vs. the top-10 Warroad Warriors. Don’t miss this one.

Friday at 7 p.m., girls hockey: Westonka/Southwest Christian vs. North Shore. Lizzy Callahan is off to a hot start for the No. 23 White Hawks.

Saturday at 1 p.m., girls basketball: Chanhassen vs. Monticello. The Magic are in the top 15 (Top 25 ranking here) and have a stacked senior class.

Saturday at 2 p.m., girls basketball: Hill-Murray vs. Delano. Hill-Murray’s backcourt includes two of the most highly recruited guards in the state in sisters Mya and Ashlee Wilson, a junior and an eighth-grader.

Next week’s featured game

One game to watch next week: Dec. 2 at 7 p.m., girls basketball: Maple Grove vs. Centennial. December begins with a loaded streaming schedule on Strib Varsity, and here’s a girls hoops matchup to watch. Maple Grove made it to the Class 4A title game last season. Centennial will be looking to pull off a surprise against the top-10 Crimson (find the Minnesota Top 25 rankings here).

Strib Varsity livestreaming

You are able to watch more high school sporting events livestreamed on our site, and other sites, than ever before. We see it as another way to serve one of our goals: to celebrate and showcase student-athletes, teams and communities across Minnesota. If you want to suggest your favorite team for a Strib Varsity livestream, please email Strib Varsity Partnerships Editor Jocelyn Huang at jocelyn.huang@startribune.com. And you can find a few tips about watching our livestreams here.

