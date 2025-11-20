9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A)
The Red Knights have shown their ability to adjust around graduation losses in their stretch of three consecutive Class 3A championships. This year they welcome back juniors Pressley Watkins and Sydney Friedly, both double-digit scorers, and Alivia Bell, from Hopkins, joins the team at point guard.
10. Orono (3A)
Sharing a section with Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the Spartans have to unseat the reigning champ to reach state for the first time since Orono’s 2017 title. But they return their four leading scorers — including senior guard Mya Moore (Creighton), the program’s all-time leading scorer, and senior forward Evelyn Miller (Chicago).
11. Marshall (3A)
The Tigers were last year’s state runners-up and have experience on their side. Their senior class includes includes guards Reese Drake and Taleigha Bigler. Both are headed to Southwest Minnesota State, Bigler for basketball, Drake with her state-champion volleyball skills.
12. East Ridge
The Raptors return three of their top four scorers, senior guard Vienna Murray (Oklahoma), senior guard Taylor Klauer and sophomore forward Amelia Ecker. East Ridge has never made state but has a solid chance at a Section 5 title this year.
13. St. Michael-Albertville
Senior forward Cail Jahnke (Colorado) was on the Knights team that won 2023’s Class 4A state title and led last year’s squad in scoring (20.1 points per game) and rebounding. The Knights have depth around Jahnke as they aim to return to state after missing last season.
14. Monticello
The Magic bump up to Class 4A, Section 8 but bring all five starters back from their well-rounded team that entered last year’s Class 3A state tournament undefeated. A gifted senior class includes Abby and Addison Ruda, both committed to Concordia (St. Paul), and guard Samantha Voll (St. Thomas), a three-level scorer and five-year starter.
