(Teams are Class 4A unless noted.)

1. Hopkins

The Royals return junior forward Erma Walker and junior guard Jaliyah Diggs, who were stellar sophomores for Hopkins en route to the program’s record ninth state championship. They regain junior guard Ava Cupito, who missed that title run because of a knee injury.

Hopkins has more than enough continuity to patch up the loss of graduated leading scorer Lauren Hillesheim (North Dakota) and other reliable seniors.

2. Providence Academy (2A)

The Lions beat Hopkins last year in a regular-season matchup of the eventual Class 2A and 4A state champions. We’ll have to wait only until Saturday to see them face off again, and to see if they swap places in our early rankings.

The Lions graduated strong post presence Hope Counts (Lipscomb), but they return top-notch guards in junior Emma Millerbernd, freshman Beckett Greenway and senior Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky), who has been the spark plug of the Lions’ four consecutive state titles, a state record.

3. Minnetonka

Legendary coach Brian Cosgriff has retired, and up steps Dre Jefferson to guide the 2024 Class 4A state champion.

Seniors Lanelle Wright (Grand Canyon) and Le’Sedra Williams (Northern Iowa) lead a deep team, joined by junior guard Jazmin Daing. The Skippers have underclassmen getting high-major Division I looks in sophomore Ari Peterson and freshman Izze Austin.

4. Wayzata

The Trojans always field a deep, well-rounded squad, and this year’s is highlighted by senior forward Kate Amelotte (Creighton), who returns from a knee injury, and junior guards Maren Day (South Dakota State) and Annika Kieser. The Trojans share Section 6 with Hopkins, meaning two of the state’s best basketball teams will have to face off just to get a foot in the door of the Class 4A state tournament.