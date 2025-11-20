Skip to main content
Girls basketball preseason Minnesota Top 25 starts with a pair of champions

Hopkins, reigning in Class 4A, and Providence Academy, 2A’s winner four years in a row, begin the list.

Hopkins players celebrate their state championship of 2024-25. The Royals begin the new season atop the Minnesota Top 25. (Leila Navidi/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

(Teams are Class 4A unless noted.)

1. Hopkins

The Royals return junior forward Erma Walker and junior guard Jaliyah Diggs, who were stellar sophomores for Hopkins en route to the program’s record ninth state championship. They regain junior guard Ava Cupito, who missed that title run because of a knee injury.

Hopkins has more than enough continuity to patch up the loss of graduated leading scorer Lauren Hillesheim (North Dakota) and other reliable seniors.

2. Providence Academy (2A)

The Lions beat Hopkins last year in a regular-season matchup of the eventual Class 2A and 4A state champions. We’ll have to wait only until Saturday to see them face off again, and to see if they swap places in our early rankings.

The Lions graduated strong post presence Hope Counts (Lipscomb), but they return top-notch guards in junior Emma Millerbernd, freshman Beckett Greenway and senior Maddyn Greenway (Kentucky), who has been the spark plug of the Lions’ four consecutive state titles, a state record.

3. Minnetonka

Legendary coach Brian Cosgriff has retired, and up steps Dre Jefferson to guide the 2024 Class 4A state champion.

Seniors Lanelle Wright (Grand Canyon) and Le’Sedra Williams (Northern Iowa) lead a deep team, joined by junior guard Jazmin Daing. The Skippers have underclassmen getting high-major Division I looks in sophomore Ari Peterson and freshman Izze Austin.

4. Wayzata

The Trojans always field a deep, well-rounded squad, and this year’s is highlighted by senior forward Kate Amelotte (Creighton), who returns from a knee injury, and junior guards Maren Day (South Dakota State) and Annika Kieser. The Trojans share Section 6 with Hopkins, meaning two of the state’s best basketball teams will have to face off just to get a foot in the door of the Class 4A state tournament.

5. Maple Grove

All these top squads lost integral pieces to graduation, but none more so than Maple Grove, which finished runner-up in Class 4A for the first time before graduating four of its starters: all-time leading scorer Jordan Ode (Michigan State) and triplets Addie (Augustana), Bella (Michigan Tech) and Lexi Hanna (Missouri-St. Louis).

But the Crimson will have reliable guard play, with the returning starter, Kate Holmquist (Montana), a bright spot, as is senior guard Sophia Anderson. The addition of junior post player Mariah Sexton, from St. Michael-Albertville, bolsters Maple Grove inside as the Crimson play their first season in a stacked Lake Conference.

6. Rosemount

The Irish are another team that has benefitted from a set of three sisters, all guards. The Ramlall sisters, including sophomores Amisha (Minnesota) and Arshia and freshman Ashna, combined for 44.8 points per game for Rosemount last season. Plus, they add junior guard Isla Silk and senior guard Riley Ang, back after injuries, and junior guard Gianna Carpentier, from Farmington.

The Irish have been to state three times in the past five seasons.

7. Lakeville North

Lakeville North has won Class 4A, Section 1 the past four years, meaning even the Panthers’ talented young players, such as sophomore post player Sahara Wilson, have seen what it takes to win big games. They will have to hold off viable section opponents Rochester Mayo and Lakeville South.

8. Rochester Mayo

The Spartans’ top three scorers all return: sophomore Maggie Dyer, sophomore Amelia Mills and senior Mia Banks (Bemidji State). Rochester Mayo has depth and experience on its side, giving the program a good shot at returning to state for the first time in a decade.

9. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3A)

The Red Knights have shown their ability to adjust around graduation losses in their stretch of three consecutive Class 3A championships. This year they welcome back juniors Pressley Watkins and Sydney Friedly, both double-digit scorers, and Alivia Bell, from Hopkins, joins the team at point guard.

10. Orono (3A)

Sharing a section with Benilde-St. Margaret’s, the Spartans have to unseat the reigning champ to reach state for the first time since Orono’s 2017 title. But they return their four leading scorers — including senior guard Mya Moore (Creighton), the program’s all-time leading scorer, and senior forward Evelyn Miller (Chicago).

11. Marshall (3A)

The Tigers were last year’s state runners-up and have experience on their side. Their senior class includes includes guards Reese Drake and Taleigha Bigler. Both are headed to Southwest Minnesota State, Bigler for basketball, Drake with her state-champion volleyball skills.

12. East Ridge

The Raptors return three of their top four scorers, senior guard Vienna Murray (Oklahoma), senior guard Taylor Klauer and sophomore forward Amelia Ecker. East Ridge has never made state but has a solid chance at a Section 5 title this year.

13. St. Michael-Albertville

Senior forward Cail Jahnke (Colorado) was on the Knights team that won 2023’s Class 4A state title and led last year’s squad in scoring (20.1 points per game) and rebounding. The Knights have depth around Jahnke as they aim to return to state after missing last season.

14. Monticello

The Magic bump up to Class 4A, Section 8 but bring all five starters back from their well-rounded team that entered last year’s Class 3A state tournament undefeated. A gifted senior class includes Abby and Addison Ruda, both committed to Concordia (St. Paul), and guard Samantha Voll (St. Thomas), a three-level scorer and five-year starter.

15. Eastview

The Lightning were a team that was tough defensively and shared the rock last year, with seven players averaging at least five points per game en route to a third-place finish in Class 4A. They bring back five of those players, including senior guard Clara Goodman, who put up 13.1 points per game.

16. Hill-Murray (3A)

The Pioneers’ backcourt includes two of the most skilled and highly recruited guards in the state in sisters Mya and Ashlee Wilson, a junior and an eighth-grader. Under new head coach Betty Trull, the long-successful program continues chasing a first state title.

17. Chaska

The Hawks, who should present a speedy challenge to opponents this season, reached state last year for the first time since their 2021 Class 4A state title. They were led in scoring by 20.9 points per game from now-senior guard Addi Schneider, committed to Concordia (St. Paul).

18. Crosby-Ironton (2A)

The Rangers reached their first championship game last winter; they were undefeated until falling to Providence Academy in the final. With an even tougher schedule this year, they return the state’s all-time leading rebounder, do-everything senior guard Tori Oehrlein (Minnesota), while guard Sammie Hachey and guard/forward Lucy Lewandowski will step into larger roles as seniors.

19. Stewartville (3A)

State qualifiers for the past three seasons, the Tigers return a senior class — including guard Audrey Shindelar (South Dakota State), forward Jayci Rath (St. Thomas) and center Addison Ruffridge (St. Olaf) — that knows what it takes to win.

20. Cretin-Derham Hall (3A)

The Raiders reached the state semifinals last year with three of their top four scorers still in eighth grade: forward Madeleine Hamiel, guard Isabella Deleeuw and guard Teagan Jacobs. They are joined by guard Sage Gilbert (Bethel), now a senior on a roster with far more experience than it had this time last year.

21. Duluth Marshall (2A)

Duluth Marshall could give Crosby-Ironton a good challenge in Section 8, with sophomore guard Chloe Johnson already one of the best scorers (28.9 points per game) and passers in the state, as well as one of the top recruits in the country. Their next four top scorers are also back, including senior Cairin Berger (Minnesota-Crookston).

22. Minnehaha (2A)

The Redhawks have made state every year of the last decade except one. The graduation of Addi Mack (Maryland) is a major loss, but senior guard Sinae Hill (Chattanooga) brings reliable ballhandling and defense on a roster that will mesh young and returning talent.

23. DeLaSalle (3A)

Even though the Islanders sent guard Aneisha Scott off to Richmond, last year’s Class 3A fourth-place finishers have a strong junior class with Isa Griefenhagen, Laila Moses and Samira Taylor, plus senior Madalyn Blaylark and sophomore Anaya Shaffa, who was their second-leading scorer as a freshman.

24. Brainerd

Last winter, Brainerd reached state for the first time since 1997. It lost leading scorer Mya Tautges (St. Thomas softball), but junior forward Addison Bjorklund (North Dakota) leads a Warriors team that knows what it takes to get to the big dance.

25. Delano (3A)

Delano, competing for its first trip to state, finds itself in the same section as Benilde-St. Margaret’s and Orono. But the Tigers graduated no one from last year’s 22-6 team, with seniors Abbie Pietila (Michigan Tech), Cassie Wegman (Jamestown) and Lexi Champeau (Wisconsin-La Crosse volleyball) back.

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

