The biggest class of football is bringing the heaviest hitters face to face Friday in the Class 6A Prep Bowl.

They are Edina, led by senior quarterback Mason West, and Moorhead, led in its first season in 6A by junior QB Jett Feeney.

West, 6-6 and 215 pounds, is a hockey prospect, drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks this summer and committed to Michigan State. He chose to play one more season of high school football, and he has made it count. Entering the Prep Bowl, he sits fifth in the state in completions (176), eighth in passing yards (2,311) and sixth in passing touchdowns (26).

Feeney, 6-3 and 205 pounds, made a big comeback from a shoulder injury that kept him out five weeks in the middle of the season. He is one spot behind West in the state in passing TDs with 25, 15th in completions (142) and 18th in passing yards (1,848). He has multiple Division I offers.

Edina (8-4) and Moorhead (8-4) will play for the title at 7 p.m. Friday at at U.S. Bank Stadium.