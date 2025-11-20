Quarterbacks Mason West of Edina and Jett Feeney of Moorhead to meet in Prep Bowl
The Class 6A championship game matches up QBs who both rank in Minnesota’s top 10 in passing touchdowns.
About the Author
Alicia Tipcke
Strib Varsity videographer
Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.See More
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments