Quarterbacks Mason West of Edina and Jett Feeney of Moorhead to meet in Prep Bowl

The Class 6A championship game matches up QBs who both rank in Minnesota’s top 10 in passing touchdowns.

Two of the top high school quarterbacks in Minnesota, Edina's Mason West, left, and Moorhead's Jett Feeney, will go head-to-head in the Class 6A Prep Bowl on Friday at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Star Tribune staff/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The biggest class of football is bringing the heaviest hitters face to face Friday in the Class 6A Prep Bowl.

They are Edina, led by senior quarterback Mason West, and Moorhead, led in its first season in 6A by junior QB Jett Feeney.

West, 6-6 and 215 pounds, is a hockey prospect, drafted by the Chicago Blackhawks this summer and committed to Michigan State. He chose to play one more season of high school football, and he has made it count. Entering the Prep Bowl, he sits fifth in the state in completions (176), eighth in passing yards (2,311) and sixth in passing touchdowns (26).

Click the video box above to hear a full breakdown of Feeney and West’s game styles and statistics.

Feeney, 6-3 and 205 pounds, made a big comeback from a shoulder injury that kept him out five weeks in the middle of the season. He is one spot behind West in the state in passing TDs with 25, 15th in completions (142) and 18th in passing yards (1,848). He has multiple Division I offers.

Edina (8-4) and Moorhead (8-4) will play for the title at 7 p.m. Friday at at U.S. Bank Stadium.

About the Author

Alicia Tipcke

Strib Varsity videographer

Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.

