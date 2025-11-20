Reusse: The Feeneys, from Grandma through Coach to two QBs, are a football family

MOORHEAD – Bob Feeney and Jan Knoll met at Dickinson State College in western North Dakota. Jan became the wife of this high school football coach. Bob started in small Cando, N.D., coaching the Cubs to 30 consecutive wins from 1967-69.

Dave Osborn, the pride of Cando, was a prized Vikings running back by then.

“My husband didn’t get a chance to coach Dave, but they became friends,” Jan said. “Ozzie’s parents lived right down the block from us.”

In 1970, the Feeneys went back to Dickinson, where Bob coached a powerhouse at Trinity, the Catholic school. Then, in 1974, Feeney was hired at Bismarck High — across a narrow part of the Missouri River from Mandan, Jan’s hometown, where, by the way, she had been the homecoming queen.

“How did you know that?” Jan Feeney asked on a phone call Wednesday morning.

Jan … you’re apt to find a mention of anything on The Google in 2025.

The reason for a second call of the day to Jan at her home in Bismarck was to offer this opinion: “You should be very thankful Bob traded in Trinity High for Bismarck a half-century ago. Just think of the commute to Moorhead if it was from Dickinson. It would be a hundred extra miles every time.”

Bob completed his North Dakota Hall of Fame run as a football coach at Bismarck High in 1999. They had raised a half-dozen athletes, three boys and girls, with the youngest — son Kevin — having been a four-year quarterback starter at North Dakota State from 1995 to 1998 (in the Bison’s NCAA Division II days).