Verdell still has a letter Bess gave her in 2002 outlining her responsibilities: defensive assistant with a focus on defensive backs, special teams assistant, film breakdown, game plan coordinator and compiling stats.
“It was a great experience having Miss Beulah there,” Bess said. “She was all-in with whatever she needed to do to get better. She just fit right in. Anything she can do to try to make it a good experience for the kids is what she is about.”
Special teams became her area of expertise, though Verdell is quick to note that every assistant has a hand in decision-making in all areas.
Every Polars head coach since Bess has kept Verdell on staff, and the reasons are simple: She knows her stuff, and she is loved and respected by players.
“She’s a Polar,” said current coach Charles Adams III, who was a senior at North in 1999 when Verdell was just beginning her coaching career. “She’s been a huge staple in this community.”
Known as “Miss Beulah” and “Coach B,” Verdell credits her background as a nurse for providing tools that aided her transition to coaching. Her 40-year nursing career ended with retirement in 2022 and included stints in cancer wards, home health and psychiatry.
