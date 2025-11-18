The TV viewing options in Beulah Verdell’s home as a child were limited. Her father kept the menu at nightly news broadcasts, sports, “Hee Haw” and “The Lawrence Welk Show.”

Growing up in a small town 60 miles outside Tuscaloosa, Ala., Verdell gravitated to one of those selections.

“Roll Tide,” she said.

Decades later, she still maintains her love of football in a different state and role she never dreamed of pursuing.

A 67-year-old retired nurse, Verdell just completed her 26th season as an assistant coach on the Minneapolis North High football team.

The Polars had their bid at an undefeated season and Class 3A state championship cut short Saturday by a 36-20 loss to Annandale in the semifinals. As a special teams assistant, Verdell spent the week of preparation looking for a blocking scheme that might spring a touchdown return.

“We just want to get that one,” she said a few days before the game. “I just want to see if we can execute it all the way to the goal line.”

Her life is a testament to perseverance and the desire to try new things, especially if that involves helping kids.