Chanhassen pushes back against Elk River, shoves its way into the Prep Bowl

Chanhassen vs. Elk River. It had the promise of a big-time, high-scoring, Prep Bowl-caliber matchup.

Not so fast on the offensive explosion part. But the past two Class 5A champions delivered with a classic battle that went down to the wire.

In a 5A semifinal Saturday at U.S. Bank Stadium, Chanhassen avenged last year’s playoff loss and took down defending champion Elk River in a come-from-behind, 22-19 victory to advance to next week’s Prep Bowl against Spring Lake Park.

The Storm (11-1), who won the state title in 2023, trailed for most of the game, but they took the lead in the fourth quarter and sealed the game with an interception by Peter Vidmar with 1:37 to play. That ended a 20-play drive that saw their defense bend to Elk River’s daunting rushing attack but not break on the last fourth-down stand.

“It usually comes down to four or five big plays,” Chanhassen senior offensive lineman Owen Linder said. “Our team all year when we might not have the best game, we made big plays when it matters most. That’s what we’re best at.”

Senior tight end Kade Bush, committed to West Virginia, took the snap and spun his way into the open field for a 42-yard run and the deciding score with just under 12 minutes left in the fourth quarter.

“We were kind of game-planning that play all week with the Wildcat,” said Bush, who had four carries for 56 yards. “I just thought it was going to be a first down. I didn’t expect to break free like that. It was a good feeling looking back on the Jumbotron to see how far back he was behind me.”