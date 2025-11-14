Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Pregame: Kasson-Mantorville vs. Grand Rapids, 4A semifinals
One half of the Class 4A state championship is already booked, as Orono unseated undefeated Marshall in a dramatic 15-14 win that involved an improbable catch in regulation, then a 18-yard 2-point conversion attempt in overtime to clinch the Spartans’ win.
The Spartans will find out their Prep Bowl foe in today’s semifinal between Kasson-Mantorville (10-1) and Grand Rapids (10-1). Like Orono, neither team has won a state title before, though the KoMets came close with a runner-up finish in 2021. That was the last year either team made the state quarterfinals.
Kasson-Mantorville avenged a regular-season loss to what was, for most of the season, the top Class 4A team, Byron, in its Section 1 title game. The KoMets are a balanced team running the triple option, facing a Grand Rapids team that hasn’t lost since Sept. 5, against Bemidji, and has outscored opponents 155-7 in three postseason games.
4Q: Jackson County Central 38, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
Roman Voss leaves the game in the fourth quarter for good for the defending champion Huskies. He finishes the Class 2A semifinals going 14-for-21 with 163 yards and two touchdowns passing. And he had 15 carries for 107 yards and four TDs rushing in the game. He tied the single-season school record with his 27th touchdown on the ground.
3Q: Jackson County Central 38, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
The Eagles, who haven’t been shut out all season, thought they had a 15-yard scoring catch by Brayden Becker in the back of the end zone late in the third quarter, but Becker’s spectacular catch was overturned and ruled incomplete after he bobbled the ball going out of bounds.
Jackson County Central then came up with the defensive stop on fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line to take over.
Halftime: Jackson County Central 38, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
The Gophers beat out Alabama for Roman Voss over the summer. His future will be as a college tight end, but he plays QB and safety in high school. Voss broke school rushing records this season, which was on display with four scores with his legs early on Friday. But the state’s top senior prospect isn’t just a runner. His fifth and sixth TDs in the first half were also through the air, including an 18-yard corner fade to Evan Bartholomaus at the end of the second quarter.
In the first half, Voss completed 13-of-17 passes for 164 yards and two TDs. He ran 13 times for 93 yards and four TDs.
2Q: Jackson County Central 32, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
Tell me if you’ve heard this before: Roman Voss touchdown. He now has five total TDs in the first half, including his fourth on the ground. This scoring run was the shortest of them all from 3-yards out. You can see why Voss hasn’t played much second half football this year. JCC’s offense is a machine with him at the controls.
2Q: Jackson County Central 26, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
Roman Voss is doing it all. As if his impact on offense wasn’t enough, the 6-4, 230-pound senior intercepted a pass from Eden Valley-Watkins on the sideline. Two plays later, Voss connected with Gage Johnson on a screen pass that went for a 44-yard touchdown. Johnson shook several defenders on his way into the end zone. The Huskies are making a huge statement early.
2Q: Jackson County Central 20, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
Late in the first quarter, Roman Voss left the game briefly to get his left leg wrapped just below the knee, but he returned after Jackson County Central converted on third-and-7. That didn’t slow down Voss much at all. Several plays later, the Huskies scored eight seconds into the second quarter on Voss’ 40-yard run. Pretty much untouched on the left side. He has 10 carries for 79 yards and three touchdowns. They finally converted the extra-point play on a run from Tate Phillips.
1Q: Jackson County Central 12, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
The Huskies were stopped short of the end zone on two straight plays from inside the EVW’s 5-yard line. They faced a 4th-and-goal from the 1-yard line. After a timeout, Jackson County Central was called for a false start, which made it an even tougher scoring opportunity. Not too tough for Roman Voss, who followed his blockers on a power sweep play in for a 6-yard touchdown. Another extra-point play was not converted, though.
1Q: Jackson County Central 6, Eden Valley-Watkins 0
In the first Class 2A semifinal Friday morning at U.S. Bank Stadium, Jackson County Central struck first with Gophers commit Roman Voss scoring on a 13-yard run to cap a six-play, 29-yard drive. The Huskies forced a fumble on Eden Valley-Watkins’ opening drive, which was recovered by South Dakota State commit Weston Rowe.
Pregame: Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Jackson County Central, Class 2A
Eden Valley-Watkins enters the semifinals with a record of 9-2. Jackson County Central, the defending 2A champions, are undefeated at 11-0.
LaMichael Artis has roughly 1,200 yards on the ground for Eden Valley-Watkins, along with 10 TDs. Quarterback Blake Glenz has thrown for 1,210 yards and 20 TDs, mostly to Brayden Becker (710 yards, 14 TDS).
