Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Jackson County Central then came up with the defensive stop on fourth-and-goal from the 8-yard line to take over.

— Marcus Fuller

Halftime: Jackson County Central 38, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Jackson County Central quarterback Roman Voss (4) rushes for a touchdown against Eden Valley-Watkins in the first quarter of the MSHSL Class 2A semifinal game. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The Gophers beat out Alabama for Roman Voss over the summer. His future will be as a college tight end, but he plays QB and safety in high school. Voss broke school rushing records this season, which was on display with four scores with his legs early on Friday. But the state’s top senior prospect isn’t just a runner. His fifth and sixth TDs in the first half were also through the air, including an 18-yard corner fade to Evan Bartholomaus at the end of the second quarter.

In the first half, Voss completed 13-of-17 passes for 164 yards and two TDs. He ran 13 times for 93 yards and four TDs.

– Marcus Fuller

2Q: Jackson County Central 32, Eden Valley-Watkins 0

Tell me if you’ve heard this before: Roman Voss touchdown. He now has five total TDs in the first half, including his fourth on the ground. This scoring run was the shortest of them all from 3-yards out. You can see why Voss hasn’t played much second half football this year. JCC’s offense is a machine with him at the controls.