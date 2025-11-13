Orono quarterback Griffin Mauer faced a tough situation, no matter what the Spartans decided to do — kick an extra point, go for two, their pick — when trailing by one in overtime of their Class 4A state semifinal Thursday against undefeated Marshall at U.S. Bank Stadium.

The Tigers had scored to open overtime, then forced Mauer to scramble right and dance away from a lunging Marshall defender before he launched a pass to tight end Simon Vinton in the back of the end zone for a touchdown.

“I’m always trying to make a play, give it to my guys in space,“ Mauer said. ”The play was supposed to go to Bennett [Halverson] right away in the flat. They took it away. [I was] just trying to make something happen."

(Sign up for The Quiz, Strib Varsity’s weekly email newsletter for subscribers.)

An unsportsmanlike-conduct penalty called for a spiked-ball celebration moved Orono back to the Marshall 18-yard line for the point-after try. Mauer, a senior, had been both kicking Orono’s extra points and weathering the storm of four sacks by Marshall’s formidable pass rush.

Orono coach Joe McPherson said the Spartans had been planning to go for two to win it, no matter the penalty and resulting ball position. And win it they did, 15-14, as Mauer lofted a pass over the shoulder of sophomore Lincoln Stinar, who caught it diving into the corner of the end zone.

“Got the penalty, makes it a little bit harder decision, but we knew we had a play that we could throw it up to Lincoln, and Lincoln knows how to make plays,” McPherson said. “He’s done it a lot this year for us.”

Spartans advance to the Prep Bowl State Championship for the first time in school history after knocking off previously unbeaten No. 1 state-ranked Marshall 15-14 in overtime on a successful two-point conversion from the 18 yard line! pic.twitter.com/OZdy6sLfBz — Orono Spartans (@OronoSpartans) November 13, 2025

Orono (9-3), which booked its program’s first trip to the Prep Bowl in its fourth trip to state since 2021, won a defense-dominant game that was, undeniably, a game of margins, Marshall coach Terry Bahlmann said.