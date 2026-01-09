Skip to main content
Here’s a look at the top uncommitted boys basketball prospects in Minnesota

From seniors who are waiting for bigger offers to juniors and sophomores being recruited by major college programs, these are the top 15 uncommitted boys hoopers in Minnesota.

Tartan sophomore K.J. Wilson, left, and Maple Grove junior Baboucarr Ann are two of the top prized recruits in Minnesota that have yet to commit to a college program. (Marcus Fuller/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The NCAA’s early national signing period for Division I men’s college basketball came and went this past November, and there are an abundance of Minnesota high school seniors still waiting to make decisions on where to play in college this fall.

Some players were waiting for better scholarship offers. Some players were waiting for any offer.

It’s much more difficult for high school players to pick up Division I and even D-II offers with today’s college sports climate, where athletes are constantly transferring from one school to the next.

Here are the top 15 uncommitted boys prospects in Minnesota (alphabetical order):

Class of 2026

Tian Chatman

Totino-Grace • combo guard

Resembles his older brother and current Ohio State guard, Taison, who led the Eagles to a state title. The 6-5 guard’s ability to score and facilitate attracted D-I interest, but he could use a strong finish as a senior to turn that interest into offers.

Xavier Frelix

Hopkins • combo guard

One of the top playmakers in the state last season at Park Center, Frelix has been a go-to scorer at times, despite Jayden and Tre Moore in the same backcourt. Frelix’s three-point range makes him an intriguing college prospect.

Mason Witt

Alexandria • combo guard

One of the top shooters in the state, Witt can drill jumpers from anywhere on the court. His lack of size at 5-11 might have D-I schools waiting to pursue but might not be long with him averaging nearly 30 points per game.

Hamze Yusuf

Eden Prairie • shooting guard

The Eagles are one of the most improved teams in the state thanks to Yusuf, who is averaging nearly 28 points per game. He already holds one D-I offer from Long Island but others could follow.

Class of 2027

Baboucarr Ann

Maple Grove • shooting guard

The 6-5 slasher is the only non-senior in the state with a scholarship offer from new Gophers coach Niko Medved. That’s not by accident, with Ann combining his lockdown defensive ability with an offensive game developed to score at all three levels.

Vinny Cronin

Edina • small forward

Any opponent facing the 6-7 high-flying Hornet knows to get out of the way once he takes off toward the rim. Not just a highlight-reel dunker, Cronin expanded his game to lead his team with 20 points per contest this year.

Malachi Hill

Totino-Grace • point guard

Setting up teammates like Drake recruit Dothan Ijadimbola to score is in Hill’s repertoire. But the Eagles are at their best when he’s attacking the basket. Being undersized isn’t a major factor when he typically has more hustle and heart than players much bigger.

Totino-Grace's Malachi Hill (2). (Angelina Katsanis/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

King James

Hiawatha Collegiate • power forward

Don’t worry about there being pressure to live up to his name implying basketball royalty. The strong and springy 6-6 post overpowers opponents and punishes the rim like his namesake in the NBA, plus he rebounds with the best.

Ahmed Nur

Hopkins • power forward

Size: check. Length: check. Shooting: check. Athleticism: check. The 6-9 Royals big man checks so many boxes for high major D-I coaches. Consistency is the key but he’s getting closer to realizing his potential, averaging a double-double with 3.5 blocks per game.

Briggs Sheridan

Farmington • power forward

Talk about potential, the 6-9 forward handles the ball and can stretch the floor like a wing with the size to play in the post. He could be the next Minnesota big man with a D-I offer.

Jack Thelen

Maple Grove • center

Thelen’s 7-1 and possibly still growing, but college coaches are intrigued by the footwork and developing post game to go with the size. He has a D-I offer from Murray State, but playing well for D1 Minnesota in AAU could produce more this summer.

Gavin Walter

Champlin Park • small forward

The versatile 6-5 forward was sidelined by injury this season, but he didn’t disappoint in his debut with a team-high 24 points in a Jan. 6 victory over Osseo, which included dunking on a defender. He holds a D-I offer from Northern Iowa.

Class of 2028

Ichima Idoko

DeLaSalle • small forward

There aren’t many 6-8 players in the state in any class as versatile as Idoko, who can beat you off the dribble, from beyond the arc and in the paint. Playing alongside gifted juniors Jaeden Udean and Kamar Thomas, he has offers from Arizona State and Kansas State.

K.J. Wilson

Tartan • combo guard

Wilson is on the midst of a breakout sophomore season with 23 points per game, which included 33 points on nine three-pointers vs. Mahtomedi. Wilson, who has a D-I offer from Arizona State, is also surrounded by perimeter talent with Emmanuel Oyesanmi, Duke King and Tyrel Pride.

Class of 2029

Malik Martin

Minneapolis Camden • small forward

Video clips went viral last summer of a 6-8 middle school sensation that was dunking, blocking and shooting jumpers effortlessly against fellow 14-year-olds. Now that Martin is in high school, he still looks the part of a future college prospect.

