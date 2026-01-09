The NCAA’s early national signing period for Division I men’s college basketball came and went this past November, and there are an abundance of Minnesota high school seniors still waiting to make decisions on where to play in college this fall.

Some players were waiting for better scholarship offers. Some players were waiting for any offer.

It’s much more difficult for high school players to pick up Division I and even D-II offers with today’s college sports climate, where athletes are constantly transferring from one school to the next.

Here are the top 15 uncommitted boys prospects in Minnesota (alphabetical order):

Class of 2026

Tian Chatman

Totino-Grace • combo guard

Resembles his older brother and current Ohio State guard, Taison, who led the Eagles to a state title. The 6-5 guard’s ability to score and facilitate attracted D-I interest, but he could use a strong finish as a senior to turn that interest into offers.

Xavier Frelix

Hopkins • combo guard

One of the top playmakers in the state last season at Park Center, Frelix has been a go-to scorer at times, despite Jayden and Tre Moore in the same backcourt. Frelix’s three-point range makes him an intriguing college prospect.