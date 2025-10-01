When most seventh-graders were stressed about algebra and geometry, Hill-Murray girls basketball standout Ashlee Wilson was beaming over her first official Division I scholarship offer. It came in April from Iowa, the same program that produced college and WNBA icon Caitlin Clark.

Days later, Gophers women’s basketball coach Dawn Plitzuweit offered Wilson a scholarship. Ohio State, Oklahoma, Iowa State and others quickly did the same.

“It’s cool knowing who is really interested, especially recruiting me so young,” said Wilson, now an eighth-grader who’s widely regarded as one of the nation’s top recruits in the 2030 graduating class.

Wilson isn’t the only prodigy in Minnesota being pursued by top college sports programs.

This summer, Gophers football coach P.J. Fleck offered a scholarship to Eden Prairie incoming freshman and 14-year-old Jayden Bates, making him the state’s first football player to receive an offer from the Gophers out of middle school since Cretin-Derham Hall’s Seantrel Henderson in 2007.

“It was amazing,” said Bates, a 6-5, 215-pound defensive end who had yet to play in a varsity game when he was offered the scholarship. “It’s something I did not expect.”

Jayden Bates practices at Eden Prairie on Sept. 23. Bates was offered a scholarship by Gophers coach P.J. Fleck out of middle school. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

There used to be more extreme cases like 9, 10 and 11-year-olds offered scholarships nearly a decade ago. That and several examples in the race to secure the next big sport star led the NCAA Division I Council in 2019 to adopt rules designed to curb early recruiting. Now, coaches are restricted from communicating directly first with recruits until their sophomore and junior years in most sports.

Still, early recruiting occurs because in some sports, prospects of any age are allowed to contact coaches.