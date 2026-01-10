The Minnesota Star Tribune
Scores and results for wrestling, skiing, swimming and gymnastics from around the state.
By Joel Rippel
January 10, 2026 at 6:17 PM
RESULTS
JANUARY 8
LAKE
At Buck Hill
Minnetonka 307, Edina 264, Hopkins 209. Medalist: John Turcotte, Minnetonka, 44.22.
JANUARY 6
SOUTH SUBURBAN
Lakeville South 520, Rosemount 446, Prior Lake/Farmington 412. Medalist: Cole Peltz, Lakeville South, 47.28.
JANUARY 5
METRO WEST
Bloomington 190, Orono 177.5. Medalist: Daniel Kinzer, Orono, 45.14.
Minnetonka 271, Edina 254, Wayzata 235. Medalist: Sonja Pendergast, Wayzata, 47.81.
Prior Lake/Farmington 302, Lakeville South 259, Apple Valley 204. Medalist: Brenna Peltz, Lakeville South, 47.50.
Benilde-St. Margaret’s 185, Bloomington 160. Medalist: Ava Lappi, Chaska/Chanhassen, 49.9.
METRO EAST
North St. Paul/Tartan 132.5, Hastings 113.075.
WRIGHT COUNTY
Delano 134.725, Glencoe-Silver Lake 119.45. All-around: Cora Hinkle, Delano, 35.475.
JANUARY 7
Mpls. North 102.05, St. Paul Johnson 87.025. All-around: Amelia Long, St. Paul Johnson, 28.875.
New Prague 137.95, St. Louis Park 135.2. All-around: Hailey Proshek, New Prague, 37.35.
Litchfield 128.875, Glencoe-Silver Lake 121.975. All-around: Jacey Wischnack, Glencoe-Silver Lake, 34.425.
ST. PAUL CITY
Johnson 88, Harding 42
Farmington 100, Rosemount 85
St. Croix Lutheran 41, St. Paul Central 34
St. Paul Johnson 46, St. Croix Lutheran 28
Harding 39, Como Park 29
Johnson 55, Central 18
Chisago Lakes 53, Rosemount 18
Chisago Lakes 42, St. Croix Lutheran 24
Rosemount 36, St. Croix Lutheran 24
Rosemount 42, St. Paul Harding 30
St. Paul Harding 36, Chisago Lakes 29
St. Paul Harding 42, St. Croix Lutheran 16
