Minnesota high school sports scores and results for Jan. 5-8, 2026

Scores and results for wrestling, skiing, swimming and gymnastics from around the state.

By Joel Rippel

The Minnesota Star Tribune

ALPINE SKIING • BOYS

RESULTS

JANUARY 8

LAKE

At Buck Hill

Minnetonka 307, Edina 264, Hopkins 209. Medalist: John Turcotte, Minnetonka, 44.22.

JANUARY 6

SOUTH SUBURBAN

At Buck Hill

Lakeville South 520, Rosemount 446, Prior Lake/Farmington 412. Medalist: Cole Peltz, Lakeville South, 47.28.

JANUARY 5

METRO WEST

At Buck Hill

Bloomington 190, Orono 177.5. Medalist: Daniel Kinzer, Orono, 45.14.

ALPINE SKIING • GIRLS

RESULTS

JANUARY 8

LAKE

At Buck Hill

Minnetonka 271, Edina 254, Wayzata 235. Medalist: Sonja Pendergast, Wayzata, 47.81.

JANUARY 6

SOUTH SUBURBAN

At Buck Hill

Prior Lake/Farmington 302, Lakeville South 259, Apple Valley 204. Medalist: Brenna Peltz, Lakeville South, 47.50.

JANUARY 5

METRO WEST

At Buck Hill

Benilde-St. Margaret’s 185, Bloomington 160. Medalist: Ava Lappi, Chaska/Chanhassen, 49.9.

GYMNASTICS • GIRLS

RESULTS

JANUARY 8

METRO EAST

North St. Paul/Tartan 132.5, Hastings 113.075.

WRIGHT COUNTY

Delano 134.725, Glencoe-Silver Lake 119.45. All-around: Cora Hinkle, Delano, 35.475.

JANUARY 7

Mpls. North 102.05, St. Paul Johnson 87.025. All-around: Amelia Long, St. Paul Johnson, 28.875.

JANUARY 6

New Prague 137.95, St. Louis Park 135.2. All-around: Hailey Proshek, New Prague, 37.35.

WRIGHT COUNTY

Litchfield 128.875, Glencoe-Silver Lake 121.975. All-around: Jacey Wischnack, Glencoe-Silver Lake, 34.425.

SWIMMING • BOYS

JANUARY 7

ST. PAUL CITY

Johnson 88, Harding 42

JANUARY 6

SOUTH SUBURBAN

Farmington 100, Rosemount 85

WRESTLING • BOYS

JANUARY 8

St. Croix Lutheran 41, St. Paul Central 34

St. Paul Johnson 46, St. Croix Lutheran 28

ST. PAUL CITY

Harding 39, Como Park 29

Johnson 55, Central 18

WRESTLING • GIRLS

JANUARY 7

Chisago Lakes 53, Rosemount 18

Chisago Lakes 42, St. Croix Lutheran 24

Rosemount 36, St. Croix Lutheran 24

Rosemount 42, St. Paul Harding 30

St. Paul Harding 36, Chisago Lakes 29

St. Paul Harding 42, St. Croix Lutheran 16

Submit scores and results for boys and girls wrestling, boys swimming, gymnastics and skiing to varsityscores@startribune.com.

Comments