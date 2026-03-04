Skip to main content
Holy Family’s Maddy Kimbrel named Ms. Hockey as Fire sweep senior awards

Fire goalie Kayla Swartout and defender Katya Sander were recognized as top seniors at their respective positions, along with Northfield defender Mia Miller.

Holy Family senior forward Maddy Kimbrel, the Minnesota Star Tribune's Girls Hockey Player of the Year, was also named Minnesota's Ms. Hockey. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

After the conclusion of the girls hockey season, Holy Family senior forward Maddy Kimbrel was named the 2026 Ms. Hockey winner.

The award, presented by Let’s Play Hockey, is given to the state’s top senior as selected by a panel of high school and college coaches. Kimbrel was also named Strib Varsity’s All-Minnesota Girls Hockey Player of the Year before the state tournament, in which the Fire (26-4-0) placed third in Class 2A for the second consecutive season.

Kimbrel, who will play for defending NCAA champion Wisconsin, spent four seasons helping Orono to four Class 1A state tournament appearances before transferring to Holy Family Catholic for her senior year. As the Fire’s first Ms. Hockey recipient, Kimbrel led her team in scoring with a 37-goal, 20-assist season, putting her career total at 189 points in 113 games.

Kimbrel has twice represented the U.S. at the Under-18 IIHF Women’s World Championship, winning silver in 2025 and gold as an alternate captain in 2026.

The four other finalists for the 31st Ms. Hockey Award were: Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward Alaina Gentz (a Minnesota Duluth commit), Roseau forward Jasmine Hovda (St. Cloud State), Edina forward Lorelai Nelson (Penn State) and Northfield defender Mia Miller (Minnesota State Mankato).

The Fire were represented in each of the three individual awards presented to top seniors. Goaltender Kayla Swartout earned the Jori Jones Award, given to the state’s top senior goalie, and defender Katya Sander took home co-honors for the inaugural Senior Defender of the Year award, alongside Miller.

Swartout, also a Wisconsin commit, was a three-year varsity starter for the Fire, with 61 wins, a 1.61 goals-against average and a .936 save percentage.

Sander, headed to the Gophers, was also a top-10 semifinalist for the Ms. Hockey award. The quarterback of the Holy Family power play, Sander tallied 45 goals and 48 assists in four seasons with the Fire. Meanwhile, Miller put up staggering numbers from Northfield’s blue line, with 152 career goals and 142 assists in six seasons with the Raiders.

Both Miller and Sander joined Kimbrel at the recent U18 World Championship.

Swartout, Sander and Miller all made the 2026 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota girls hockey team, alongside Kimbrel and the other Ms. Hockey finalists.

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter for Strib Varsity.

See More

