Minnesota Top 25: Strib Varsity’s statewide boys basketball rankings

Six new teams land in Strib Varsity’s first boys basketball top 25 in the new year.

East Ridge is in the top 10, thanks in larget part to standout Cedric Tomes. (Jazzmine Jackson/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The New Year celebrations are over, but there are still reasons to cheer for several teams making their debut in the first Strib Varsity Minnesota Top 25 of the new year.

Buffalo and Moorhead, who are both in the Class 4A coaches poll this week, made the biggest jump from unranked to flirting with the top 15.

Richfield is the new No. 1 in the Class 3A poll, but Totino-Grace’s tough schedule carries more weight here.

Here’s our first 2026 top 25:

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Wayzata (11-1) Previous: 1

The Trojans lost their first game of the season on Dec. 29 but that was against West Allis Central, the No. 2 big-class team in Wisconsin. They’re still undefeated against Minnesota competition with no close games.

2. Tartan (8-0) Previous: 3

The Titans were 29-1 last season, and there has been no drop off for coach Mark Klingsborn with the emergence of sophomores K.J. Wilson and Emmanuel Oyesamni, who combined for 31 points in a win against Maple Grove on Dec. 27.

3. Totino-Grace (3A, 6-2) Previous: 2

The Eagles lost their No. 1 ranking in the 3A poll after falling to East Ridge on Jan 2. But they still played the toughest non-league schedule in the state, which included wins against Maple Grove, Hopkins and Cretin-Derham Hall.

4. Cretin-Derham Hall (9-2) Previous: 5

The Raiders are a two-point loss to Totino-Grace away from winning 10 of their first 11 games, which includes playing No. 1 Wayzata. JoJo Mitchell and Ty Schlagel have led CDH to five straight wins, including against Alexandria and East Ridge.

5. Hopkins (7-3) Previous: 6

Jayden Moore looked spectacular down the stretch in a Jan. 6 win against Maple Grove with 13 of his team-high 18 points in the second half, to go with 10 assists. The Royals, who also got seven steals from Tre Moore, have four straight wins entering Friday at St. Michael-Albertville.

7. Maple Grove (7-3) Previous: 4

The Crimson have some of the most impressive wins this season, including vs. DeLaSalle, Alexandria, East Ridge and Rochester Mayo. But they dropped a few spots in the rankings after back-to-back losses to Tartan and Hopkins.

8. East Ridge (8-3) Previous: 7

The Raptors had a four-game win streak snapped in a Jan. 8 loss at Cretin-Derham Hall in a key Suburban East title race matchup. But they showed their potential with an upset against Totino-Grace on a 50-point night from Gophers recruit Cedric Tomes.

9. Richfield (3A, 11-0) Previous: 9

The new No. 1 team in Class 3A is undefeated. The Spartans had five players score in double figures in a 30-point win Jan. 8 vs. Bloomington Kennedy.

10. DeLaSalle (7-2) Previous: 10

The Islanders saw a six-game win streak snapped in a Jan. 3 loss at Richfield, but that game easily could’ve gone another way in the 69-68 loss. Not much separates DeLaSalle from the No. 1 team in Class 3A this week.

11. St. Paul Johnson (3A, 7-0) Previous: 13

The Governors are one of three undefeated teams in the Class 3A top 10, and they’ve had only one close game so far. They’re good enough to flirt with an unbeaten record through league play.

12. Mahtomedi (3A, 7-1) Previous: 12

The Zephyrs were blown out by Metro East foe Tartan, but they have more talent than anyone else in that league. That depth starts with junior Willie Roelofs, who erupted with 40 points and 14 rebounds in a win vs. South St. Paul.

13. Alexandria (6-3) Previous: 8

The Cardinals dropped out of the latest Class 4A top 10, but their losses were to Maple Grove, DeLaSalle and Cretin-Derham Hall by single digits. They recently gave Moorhead its first loss of the season.

14. Farmington (9-1) Previous: 21

The Tigers have come a long way since getting hammered by Prior Lake in mid-December. During a five-game win streak, Farmington beat Rochester Mayo, Apple Valley and Eagan, which included a 32-point outburst from Kale Flees vs. the Wildcats.

15. Eagan (8-2) Previous: 11

The Wildcats are ranked fourth in the first Class 4A poll of 2026, but they’re on a two-game slide after losses to Shakopee and Farmington. Alex Schroepfer needs more help from his supporting cast.

16. Buffalo (10-1) Previous: unranked

The Bison, No. 7 in 4A, saw their nine-game win streak to start the season end in humbling fashion vs. Wayzata. But they bounced back with a ranked win vs. Eden Prairie behind 39 points combined from sophomores Thomas Jordan and Eli Hegle.

17. Moorhead (9-1) Previous: unranked

The Spuds got 27 points from junior David Mack, but they still lost their first game of the season Jan. 8 vs. Alexandria. Mack, the top wide receiver in the state, is averaging over 21 points.

18. Eden Prairie (9-2) Previous: 16

The Eagles started the season 7-0 to earn a top 10 ranking in the state, but they suffered losses to Rosemount and Buffalo in the last four games.

19. Northfield (3A, 10-1) Previous: unranked

The Raiders have 10 straight wins since opening the season with a 74-72 loss against Mankato East. South Dakota State football recruit Kayden Oakland is averaging 20 points and nine rebounds per game.

20. Rochester Mayo (10-3) Previous: 20

The Spartans, who have losses to Northfield, Maple Grove and Farmington, showed they still have one of the top teams in Class 4A with a 73-72 win Jan. 8 vs. Mankato East.

21. Willmar (3A, 9-0) Previous: unranked

The Cardinals were under the radar until beating No. 8 Class 3A Becker 70-62 on Jan. 8. They’re led by senior guard Avery Christensen, who averages 22 points per game.

22. Henning (1A, 9-0) Previous: unranked

The No. 1 Class 1A Hornets continue to roll through their competition in greater Minnesota, which isn’t surprising with the way Kale Misegades is playing. The 6-2 senior guard is averaging more than 30 points.

23. St. Peter (3A, 9-2) Previous: 22

Parker Maloney, a 6-7 center and South Dakota football recruit, led his team with 18 points in an upset Jan. 8 against Belle Plaine, the No. 1 team in Class 2A.

24. Belle Plaine (2A, 8-1) Previous: 23

The Tigers dropped their first game of the season after a 7-0 start, but they’ll be tested again Friday against Orono. The matchup pits father (Spartans coach Barry Wohler) against son (Belle Plaine coach Brady Wohler).

25. Morris Area/Chokio-Alberta (2A, 8-0) Previous: unranked

Senior Tyson Grove averages 17 points this season for the Tigers, who could be the new No. 1 team in Class 2A next week.

