The New Year celebrations are over, but there are still reasons to cheer for several teams making their debut in the first Strib Varsity Minnesota Top 25 of the new year.

Buffalo and Moorhead, who are both in the Class 4A coaches poll this week, made the biggest jump from unranked to flirting with the top 15.

Richfield is the new No. 1 in the Class 3A poll, but Totino-Grace’s tough schedule carries more weight here.

Here’s our first 2026 top 25:

Minnesota Top 25

Teams are in Class 4A unless noted.

1. Wayzata (11-1) Previous: 1

The Trojans lost their first game of the season on Dec. 29 but that was against West Allis Central, the No. 2 big-class team in Wisconsin. They’re still undefeated against Minnesota competition with no close games.

2. Tartan (8-0) Previous: 3