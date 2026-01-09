The Spartans, who have losses to Northfield, Maple Grove and Farmington, showed they still have one of the top teams in Class 4A with a 73-72 win Jan. 8 vs. Mankato East.
21. Willmar (3A, 9-0) Previous: unranked
The Cardinals were under the radar until beating No. 8 Class 3A Becker 70-62 on Jan. 8. They’re led by senior guard Avery Christensen, who averages 22 points per game.
22. Henning (1A, 9-0) Previous: unranked
The No. 1 Class 1A Hornets continue to roll through their competition in greater Minnesota, which isn’t surprising with the way Kale Misegades is playing. The 6-2 senior guard is averaging more than 30 points.
23. St. Peter (3A, 9-2) Previous: 22
