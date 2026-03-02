Skip to main content
Watch the Class 4A, Section 6 boys basketball tournament, only on Strib Varsity

Defending state champion Wayzata has won the section for five straight seasons. Can the Trojans make it six? Watch the Class 4A, Section 6 boys basketball tournament on Strib Varsity to find out.

Wayzata's Christian Wiggins scores over Hopkins' Jayden Moore in last season's Class 4A, Section 6 championship game. (Jerry Holt/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

For three years in a row, Wayzata and Hopkins have put on one of the hottest shows in Minnesota, matching up in the Class 4A, Section 6 boys basketball championship. That could stretch to four years running, with the Trojans ranked No. 2 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, the Royals ranked No. 4 and the teams claiming the top two seeds in the section once again.

Section newcomer Buffalo, the No. 3 seed and No. 10 in the Minnesota Top 25, could play spoiler, however, after splitting the season series with Hopkins and taking Wayzata to overtime before losing by a point.

Only one team can make it to state, and you can follow all the action here. Every game in every round of the Class 4A, Section 6 tournament is streaming live exclusively on Strib Varsity and available for replay after.

The tournament begins with quarterfinals Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. Visit these links to watch the streams:

The top seed, Wayzata, received a first-round bye and will host the winner of St. Louis Park vs. Edina in a section semifinal game on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. Visit this link to watch the game. The winners of Minneapolis Washburn vs. Buffalo and Armstrong vs. Hopkins will face off in the other semifinal, also Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m., at the higher seed. Watch that game at this link.

The winners of the semifinal games meet in the championship Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

No. 5 seed St. Louis Park vs. No. 4 seed Edina

Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at Edina

Edina (12-14) won 67-52 when the teams met Jan. 31 at St. Louis Park and needs to do it again to face Wayzata in the semifinals.

St. Louis Park (10-16), however, beat Hopkins early in the season, and the Orioles will look to put on a similar performance. Junior Matthew Johnson, who scored 24 points in the upset of the Royals, leads St. Louis Park.

No. 6 seed Minneapolis Washburn vs. No. 3 seed Buffalo

Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at Buffalo

Buffalo (21-5), No. 10 in the Minnesota Top 25, started the season 15-1 and was at one point in the top three in Class 4A. The Bison have since lost to Wayzata, Eden Prairie, Maple Grove and Hopkins but won 75-63 when they visited Minneapolis Washburn (15-11) on Feb. 2.

The Millers have found success in containing their opponents, allowing an average of 45.8 points.

No. 7 seed Armstrong vs. No. 2 seed Hopkins

Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at Hopkins

With a victory, Hopkins’ Ken Novak would become the winningest coach in Minnesota boys basketball history.

Armstrong (13-13) and Hopkins (19-7), No. 4 in the Minnesota Top 25, last faced each other Dec. 3, 2019, with the Royals winning 79-56.

Senior Javaun Watson leads the Falcons with 16.6 points and 8.7 rebounds per game.

Semifinals

St. Louis Park or Edina vs. No. 1 seed Wayzata

Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at Wayzata

Minneapolis Washburn or Buffalo vs. Armstrong or Hopkins

Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. at high seed

Championship

TBD vs. TBD

Friday, March 13, at high seed

