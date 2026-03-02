Watch the Class 4A, Section 6 boys basketball tournament, only on Strib Varsity

For three years in a row, Wayzata and Hopkins have put on one of the hottest shows in Minnesota, matching up in the Class 4A, Section 6 boys basketball championship. That could stretch to four years running, with the Trojans ranked No. 2 in Strib Varsity’s Minnesota Top 25, the Royals ranked No. 4 and the teams claiming the top two seeds in the section once again.

Section newcomer Buffalo, the No. 3 seed and No. 10 in the Minnesota Top 25, could play spoiler, however, after splitting the season series with Hopkins and taking Wayzata to overtime before losing by a point.

Only one team can make it to state, and you can follow all the action here. Every game in every round of the Class 4A, Section 6 tournament is streaming live exclusively on Strib Varsity and available for replay after.

The tournament begins with quarterfinals Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. Visit these links to watch the streams:

The top seed, Wayzata, received a first-round bye and will host the winner of St. Louis Park vs. Edina in a section semifinal game on Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m. Visit this link to watch the game. The winners of Minneapolis Washburn vs. Buffalo and Armstrong vs. Hopkins will face off in the other semifinal, also Tuesday, March 10, at 7 p.m., at the higher seed. Watch that game at this link.

The winners of the semifinal games meet in the championship Friday, March 13, at 7 p.m.

Quarterfinals

No. 5 seed St. Louis Park vs. No. 4 seed Edina

Friday, March 6, at 7 p.m. at Edina