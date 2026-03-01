Brainerd has a dynasty brewing in the Physically Impaired Division of adapted hockey.

The Warriors are led by a high-powered, puck-control offense. That system, combined with a deep, young team, means they could keep things rolling after winning their second consecutive state title on Saturday, Feb. 28.

The Warriors got multiple goals from three players to pull away from Maple Grove 7-0 in the PI Division state championship game at Bloomington Jefferson High School.

“We’re really fortunate to have five, six kids that we can bring off the bench and we really don’t lose much of anything,” Brainerd coach Todd Person said. “They love playing these games. We don’t get a lot of these during the year. Just to be able to come in and battle, it’s a lot of fun.”

Josh Pence and Eric Fordyce had two goals and an assist each and Aiden Olsen had a goal and two assists to lead the Warriors (16-0). Owen Olsen added two goals for Brainerd.

The Warriors believe their pipeline has more talent coming in the future. That includes Olivia Olsen, the younger sister of Aiden and Owen.

“We have a sixth-grader coming that is going to be fantastic next year,” Person said. “Olivia Olsen, she is a spitfire. There’s more coming, which is great. The program has had so much support over the years.”

The Crimson (12-4) had a couple of opportunities to get on the board, but all-tournament team goaltender Andrew Kargel shut the door.