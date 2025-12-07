Skip to main content
Jackson County Central’s Roman Voss wins Minnesota Mr. Football

Roman Voss, who signed with the Gophers, was named the top football senior in Minnesota.

Jackson County Central quarterback Roman Voss (4) eyes the end zone on a 24-yard touchdown keeper against Goodhue in the Class 2A state high school football championship game on Nov. 21, 2025 at U.S. Bank Stadium. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

On Sunday, Jackson County Central’s Roman Voss capped his memorable high school football career by earning the sports’ highest individual honor: Minnesota’s Mr. Football.

Voss, who signed with the Gophers on Wednesday, led Jackson County Central to its second straight Class 2A state title last month when the Huskies beat Goodhue 20-15 in the Prep Bowl.

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior quarterback finished the game with 38 carries for 252 yards and three touchdowns, including a 2-yard go-ahead scoring run.

Voss, who also won Minnesota’s Gatorade player of the year award, threw for 1,900 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for nearly 1,900 yards and 30 touchdowns this season.

This year, Voss was finally able to play in the state title game after sitting out last year’s championship with an ankle injury. He also was carted off the field with a concussion in the state semifinals in 2023.

“I definitely got a little emotional at the end,” Voss said after the Prep Bowl. “To come out here with my brothers for one last game and to come out with a win and the way it happened I just thank the Lord.”

The Huskies finished 13-0 and won their 26th straight game. They’re also the first back-to-back Class 2A state champions since Caledonia won five straight Prep Bowls from 2015-19.

About the Author

Marcus Fuller

Reporter

Marcus Fuller is Strib Varsity's Insider reporter, providing high school beat coverage, features, analysis and recruiting updates. He's a former longtime Gophers and college sports writer for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

