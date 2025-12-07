Jackson County Central’s Roman Voss wins Minnesota Mr. Football

The 6-foot-4, 230-pound senior quarterback finished the game with 38 carries for 252 yards and three touchdowns, including a 2-yard go-ahead scoring run.

Voss, who signed with the Gophers on Wednesday, led Jackson County Central to its second straight Class 2A state title last month when the Huskies beat Goodhue 20-15 in the Prep Bowl.

Voss, who also won Minnesota’s Gatorade player of the year award, threw for 1,900 yards and 21 touchdowns and rushed for nearly 1,900 yards and 30 touchdowns this season.

This year, Voss was finally able to play in the state title game after sitting out last year’s championship with an ankle injury. He also was carted off the field with a concussion in the state semifinals in 2023.

“I definitely got a little emotional at the end,” Voss said after the Prep Bowl. “To come out here with my brothers for one last game and to come out with a win and the way it happened I just thank the Lord.”

The Huskies finished 13-0 and won their 26th straight game. They’re also the first back-to-back Class 2A state champions since Caledonia won five straight Prep Bowls from 2015-19.