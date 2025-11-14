Before Friday morning, the last time Roman Voss had played a down at U.S. Bank Stadium, he was carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance after suffering a concussion in the 2023 state semifinals.
He made an explosive return in the 2025 semifinals, leading undefeated reigning Class 2A state champion Jackson County Central to a 38-0 shutout win Friday morning over Eden Valley-Watkins.
“It means everything since I couldn’t play last year, and then my sophomore year I kind of got knocked out,” Voss said. “It just means everything. Just being back here with the guys and just going out and just dominating the football game.”
Click the video box above to see game highlights and hear more from Roman Voss and the Huskies.
This state championship berth is the second in a row for Jackson County Central (12-0), but it will be Voss’ first appearance in the title game.
During last year’s championship run, Voss broke his ankle in the Huskies’ state quarterfinal win and was unable to play when they reached U.S. Bank Stadium. Missing that moment made him extra thankful to be there Friday.
“I don’t get really emotional too much, worked up or anything,” Voss said. “I was just blessed to be out there.”
He ran in the first two touchdowns of the game to give Jackson County Central a 12-0 lead after the first quarter. He started the second quarter with a 40-yard keeper for a TD and added a 1-yard punch for his fourth rushing touchdown.
The second quarter was also when he showed off his passing game.
“You know [Voss] can run the ball, obviously, but he can throw it, too,” senior wide receiver Ben Gallagher said after the game.
Voss threw two touchdown passes, the first to Gage Johnson for a 44-yard score, the second an 18-yarder to Evan Bartholomaus that put the Huskies up 38-0 at halftime. That proved to be the final score.
Voss completed 14 of 21 passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. On the ground, he tallied 107 yards off 15 carries and scored four touchdowns.
That final rushing touchdown was his 27th in 2025, tying the single-season school record. For his success, Voss said he has his coaches and teammates to thank.
“The coaches honestly just built me up as a person,” he said. “Football teaches so many life skills. It’s not just about hitting people, it’s about teamwork, as well as the social skills. Football is a life thing. Football has taught me everything.”
Tom Schuller, head coach of Jackson County Central since 1999, understands the importance of building up his players while keeping football fun.
“These guys have made [the season] really enjoyable, and I’m just trying to make it an experience they remember for a long time,” he said.
Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.
Comments