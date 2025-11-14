Before Friday morning, the last time Roman Voss had played a down at U.S. Bank Stadium, he was carted off the field and taken away in an ambulance after suffering a concussion in the 2023 state semifinals.

He made an explosive return in the 2025 semifinals, leading undefeated reigning Class 2A state champion Jackson County Central to a 38-0 shutout win Friday morning over Eden Valley-Watkins.

“It means everything since I couldn’t play last year, and then my sophomore year I kind of got knocked out,” Voss said. “It just means everything. Just being back here with the guys and just going out and just dominating the football game.”

Click the video box above to see game highlights and hear more from Roman Voss and the Huskies.

This state championship berth is the second in a row for Jackson County Central (12-0), but it will be Voss’ first appearance in the title game.

During last year’s championship run, Voss broke his ankle in the Huskies’ state quarterfinal win and was unable to play when they reached U.S. Bank Stadium. Missing that moment made him extra thankful to be there Friday.

“I don’t get really emotional too much, worked up or anything,” Voss said. “I was just blessed to be out there.”

Voss, the Huskies’ starting quarterback since he was in eighth grade and now committed to the Gophers for college, cashed in on his time at the Bank.