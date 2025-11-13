Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

2Q: Orono 7, Marshall 0
With Marshall on the Orono 40-yard line, Spartans linebacker Grant Eslinger forced a fumble that popped out and into the arms of junior linebacker Max Spronk, setting up Orono back in shallow Tigers’ territory.
But a 9-yard sack by Marshall senior JR Vierstraete, the Tigers’ all-time leader in the category and a Southwest Minnesota State commit, set up a deep third down that the Spartans weren’t able to convert. Orono went for it on 4th-and-21 on the Tigers’ 33 and gave up another sack, this time to sophomore Braedyn Van Meveren, giving Marshall solid field position with three minutes left in the half.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
2Q: Orono 7, Marshall 0
Orono junior receiver Bennett Halverson needs to clip his second-quarter touchdown and save that highlight somewhere special. At the 31-yard line, quarterback Griffin Mauer rolled right and launched a pass to the doorstep of the Marshall endzone. The ball dropped just a step behind Halverson and his defender, junior defensive back Carter Manthei, who tipped the ball. Halverson, stumbling forward, managed to snag the ball out of the air and fall into the endzone for his seventh receiving touchdown of the year.
Mauer, who is now up to 15 passing touchdowns this year, kicks the Spartans’ extra points too.
— Cassidy Hettesheimer
