Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Pregame: Fertile-Beltrami vs. Hills-Beaver Creek

Our first Nine-Player semifinal has defending state champion Fertile-Beltrami (8-3) looking to fend off Hills-Beaver Creek (11-0) in a rematch of last year’s Prep Bowl. The Falcons have reached the state tournament the last four seasons, including a runner-up finish in 2021 and their 20-8 Prep Bowl win last year. South Dakota commit and Mr. Football finalist Micah Bush is all over the field for the Patriots, which are vying for their first state title since 1990.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

Final: Orono 15, Marshall 14, OT

Orono won on a two-point conversion, a pass from Griffin Mauer floated over the shoulder of sophomore Lincoln Stinar in the corner of the endzone.

Orono won the toss and elected to defend first. Marshall senior Andrew Stelter rushed for 6 yards, then a 4-yard touchdown to put the Tigers up, but Orono answered shortly after. Mauer had to scramble to the right sideline and heave a pass to senior Simon Vinton. A spiked ball celebration was called for unsportsmanlike conduct, moving the extra point back to the 35-yard line. Orono decided to go for the two-point conversion instead, which booked the program’s first trip to the Prep Bowl.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer

End 4Q: Marshall 7, Orono 7

It didn’t take long for a state semifinal to head to overtime this year. One game, in fact.