One of the most prolific prep rivalries in Minnesota was born in the 1940s and persists today, nearly 80 meetings later, between the football teams of Brainerd and Bemidji.

“Bemidji week is my favorite week to play football,” Brainerd senior linebacker Drew Herkenhoff said. “The whole communities show up to the games, and it’s a lot of fun.”

In 2018, the Lumberjacks and the Warriors decided to cement the importance of their longstanding clash and, looking to the college gridiron for inspiration, landed on a traveling trophy.

“Then it comes down to, ‘What is that trophy going to be?’ ” Bemidji coach Bryan Stoffel said. “Well, as some people know, Bemidji and Brainerd both lay claim to being the birthplace of Paul Bunyan. There’s always the axe with Minnesota and Wisconsin, so that’s done before. But there’s never been a Babe’s Bell.”

Click the video box to see and hear more about Babe’s Bell.

So the Babe’s Bell trophy was born, forged by the combatting communities themselves.

“It was made in our industrial tech classes here at Bemidji High School, and it was actually painted by my dad,” Stoffel said. “We wanted it to be big, heavy, so that it would symbolize what Babe may actually wear.”

Made of thick steel, it stands about half the height of a high school football player. One side sports light blue with the Warriors logo, the other side is dark blue with the Lumberjacks logo, and the middle houses the rivalry record.