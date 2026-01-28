Minnesota’s top junior quarterbacks pick up offers from Gophers and Miami Hurricanes

The state of Minnesota had no high school quarterbacks with Division I scholarship offers from power conference schools until juniors Caden Gutzmer and Jett Feeney changed that narrative this week.

Feeney, who set the Prep Bowl record with 373 yards passing in Moorhead’s Class 6A title game loss to Edina in November, was offered by Gophers coach P.J. Fleck on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Gutzmer, Minnetonka’s 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback, announced he received an offer from the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Jan. 26. Miami lost 27-21 to Indiana in the national championship game a week ago.

“It felt amazing,” Gutzmer told Strib Varsity. “I was beyond happy and thankful.”

Feeney and Gutzmer are the top-ranked QBs in the state’s Class of 2027 and the No. 5 and No. 6 players overall, according to Prep Redzone.

Feeney, who also has offers from North Dakota State, Wyoming and Montana State, was sidelined because of a shoulder injury during the 2025 season, but he came back to throw for 2,221 yards and 27 touchdowns with two interceptions for the Spuds in eight games.

The offer from the Gophers is Feeney’s first from a power conference school.

“It feels amazing,” Feeney said in a text.