Minnesota’s top junior quarterbacks pick up offers from Gophers and Miami Hurricanes

Jett Feeney and Caden Gutzmer are the top-ranked QBs in the state’s Class of 2027 and the No. 5 and No. 6 players overall, according to Prep Redzone.

Moorhead starting quarterback Jett Feeney recently received an offer from Gophers coach P.J. Fleck. (Jeff Wheeler/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Marcus Fuller

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The state of Minnesota had no high school quarterbacks with Division I scholarship offers from power conference schools until juniors Caden Gutzmer and Jett Feeney changed that narrative this week.

Feeney, who set the Prep Bowl record with 373 yards passing in Moorhead’s Class 6A title game loss to Edina in November, was offered by Gophers coach P.J. Fleck on Tuesday, Jan. 27.

Gutzmer, Minnetonka’s 6-foot-2, 200-pound quarterback, announced he received an offer from the Miami (Fla.) Hurricanes on Jan. 26. Miami lost 27-21 to Indiana in the national championship game a week ago.

“It felt amazing,” Gutzmer told Strib Varsity. “I was beyond happy and thankful.”

Feeney and Gutzmer are the top-ranked QBs in the state’s Class of 2027 and the No. 5 and No. 6 players overall, according to Prep Redzone.

Feeney, who also has offers from North Dakota State, Wyoming and Montana State, was sidelined because of a shoulder injury during the 2025 season, but he came back to throw for 2,221 yards and 27 touchdowns with two interceptions for the Spuds in eight games.

The offer from the Gophers is Feeney’s first from a power conference school.

“It feels amazing,” Feeney said in a text.

The Gophers don’t have much of a history of making offers to high school quarterbacks from Minnesota, which made the news all the more special for Feeney.

“They do not, but I’m glad to be one of them,” he said.

Gutzmer missed several games because of a knee injury last season but also returned before the postseason, throwing for 1,147 yards and 10 touchdowns with no interceptions. He threw for 205 yards and two TDs in a 42-41 loss to eventual state champion Edina in the Class 6A state semifinals.

Minnetonka quarterback Caden Gutzmer (9) puts his helmet on inside the Pagel Activity Center at Minnetonka High School on Sep. 12, 2025. (Alex Kormann/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

After the season, Gutzmer said he sent his film to the Hurricanes, who were impressed. Miami defensive coordinator Corey Hetherman, who also held the same position with the Gophers, remembered Gutzmer at Fleck’s football camp.

“[Hetherman] said, ‘Dude, I remember this kid, and he’s legit,’ ” Gutzmer said. “We set up a call with the staff, and that’s when they offered. I was in a state of shock. I was like, ‘Wow.’ And it kind of went from there.”

The top-rated junior in Minnesota is Wayzata defensive lineman Eli Diane, who is committed to the Gophers. Diane is followed in the rankings by Shakopee defensive back Blake Betton, Moorhead wide receiver David Mack and Moorhead running back Taye Reich.

Betton, Mack and Reich have all been offered by Football Bowl Subdivision programs, including the Gophers.

Gutzmer, who plans to schedule a visit with the Hurricanes in March, has offers from South Dakota and Sacramento State, both Football Championship Subdivision programs. He hopes other FBS schools will follow Miami’s lead.

Miami has also made an offer to Cretin-Derham Hall junior defensive edge C.J. Johnson.

