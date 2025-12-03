Talent is there but Division I QBs are scarce this football signing period

College football’s signing day is a time when the top high school players in the country let fans know where they will be playing next.

The early signing period for Division I recruits begins Wednesday and ends Friday.

Minnesota has a reputation for pumping out D-I recruits, but not many at the quarterback position.

A five-year drought will end Wednesday when Maple Grove’s Kaden Harney signs with South Dakota State.

Harney is believed to be the state’s first high school senior to sign a D-I football scholarship as a quarterback since Buffalo’s Aidan Bouman did with Iowa State in 2019.

Bouman, who finished his career at South Dakota, was also the last Minnesota QB to sign at the Football Bowl Subdivision level. Trey Lance from Marshall was in the 2018 class. He went from North Dakota State to the NFL.

The Gophers have signed only three in-state QBs on scholarship out of high school in the past 15 years, but none since Eden Prairie’s Cole Kramer in 2018. The two Minnesota signal-callers before that were both in the 2012 recruiting class with Mankato West’s Phillip Nelson and Lakeville South’s Mitch Leidner.

Jackson County Central senior quarterback Roman Voss, the No. 1-rated senior prospect in the state, could have an NFL future after joining the Gophers. But he is listed at the athlete position —a term that means it’s unclear which position he will play in college — and the four-star recruit will likely play tight end at the next level.