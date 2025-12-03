Talent is there but Division I QBs are scarce this football signing period

Football trainer Quinn Frisell, founder of 612 Quarterbacks, said limited exposure compared to warm-weather states like California, Georgia and Texas, along with preferred offensive schemes — Minnesota high schools are primarily run-heavy — play a big part in the lack of big-time QB recruiting.
“That’s a battle we fight every day,” said Frisell, who works with Harney, Johnson and other younger QBs. “One of the main things is QB-friendly offenses in Minnesota. It’s super-conservative with 80 to 90 percent triple option and Power T of some sort, with some schools with talented quarterbacks who can’t showcase their ability.”
On high school football’s biggest stage this season, some positions stood out more than QBs.
“This season once again proved Minnesota’s bread and butter,” said Oliver West, Midwest Scouting Director for Prep Redzone, the Plymouth-based recruiting and player rankings media company. “Linemen and running backs took over, especially in the Prep Bowl.”
Edina junior running back Chase Bjorgaard, also a hockey player, ran for a career-high 320 yards and tied a Prep Bowl record with six touchdowns in the Class 6A state championship game against Moorhead.
Minnesota not sending quarterbacks to D-I programs is also partly due to players eyeing other sports.
