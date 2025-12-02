Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey ranking

Last week served up a Thanksgiving feast’s worth of exciting girls hockey games.

Hill-Murray held onto the top spot after a rematch of last year’s Class 2A state championship, Minnetonka made a move, and Bemidji continued to climb the rankings with wins over two top-10 opponents.

Though the top two ranked teams in the state are currently undefeated, that won’t be the case after this upcoming weekend, barring a tie. Hill-Murray will travel to face No. 2-ranked Holy Family on Saturday.

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted.

Minnesota Top 25

1. Hill-Murray (7-0) Previous rank: 1

In the Pioneers’ toughest test yet — a rematch of last year’s Class 2A title game — Hill-Murray stayed undefeated by beating Edina, 4-3. Junior Emily Pohl (Wisconsin) picked up three helpers in the Pioneers’ three-goal second period, and the Pioneers fended off the Hornets’ late comeback attempt.

2. Holy Family (6-0) Previous rank: 2

Fire senior goaltender Kayla Swartout (Wisconsin) posted a 30-save, 2-0 shutout against Centennial/Spring Lake Park, as senior Taryn Richter (St. Michaels) and junior Katya Sander (Minnesota) scored for Holy Family. The Fire also picked up a 3-0 win over Eden Prairie behind a Maddy Kimbrel (Wisconsin) hat trick.