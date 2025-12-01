Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 3

Rock Ridge (Class 3A), Sauk Centre (Class 2A), Hayfield and Central Minnesota Christian (both Class 1A) make poll debut.

Minnesota high school girls basketball coaches poll for week 3. (Provided/Zenfolio)
Comment

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Waconia and Chaska jumped into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s top 10 in Class 4A ranking.

The Wildcats and Hawks enter the poll at No. 9 and No. 10. Rochester Mayo took a tumble from fourth to eighth. Lakeville North moved up two spots from No. 5 to a tie for third with previous No. 3 Rosemount. Maple Grove also climbed two spots.

Rock Ridge (Class 3A), Sauk Centre (Class 2A), Hayfield and Central Minnesota Christian (both Class 1A) are new to the rankings this week. Hayfield and Central Minnesota Christian are tied for No. 9 along with Braham, while Rock Ridge and Sauk Centre debut at No. 10.

Mayer Lutheran made the biggest climb, moving from No. 10 to No. 7 in Class 1A. Byron was only other team to move up more than one spot, climbing from No. 10 to No. 8 in Class 3A.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (3-1). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Minnetonka (4-0). Previous rank: No. 2

T3. Rosemount (3-0). Previous rank: No. 3

T3. Lakeville North (1-1). Previous rank: No. 5

ADVERTISEMENT

5. Wayzata (1-1). Previous rank: No. 6

6. Maple Grove (2-1). Previous rank: No. 8

7. Eastview (2-2). Previous rank: No. 7

Recent Coverage

8. Rochester Mayo (2-1). Previous rank: No. 4

9. Waconia (4-0). Previous rank: unranked

10. Chaska (1-2). Previous rank: unranked

Class 3A

1. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (3-0). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Orono (2-1). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Marshall (0-0). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Cretin-Derham Hall (1-2). Previous rank: No. 5

5. Hill-Murray (2-1). Previous rank: No. 4

6. Stewartville (2-1). Previous rank: No. 7

7. Becker (1-0). Previous rank: No. 8

8. Byron (2-0). Previous rank: No. 10

9. Delano (1-3). Previous rank: No. 9

10. Rock Ridge (2-0). Previous rank: unranked

Class 2A

1. Providence Academy (2-1). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Minnehaha Academy (2-1). Previous rank: No. 2

3. Crosby-Ironton (0-1). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Duluth Marshall (0-1). Previous rank: No. 5

5. Goodhue (1-1). Previous rank: No. 4

6. Rochester Lourdes (2-0). Previous rank: No. 7

7. Minnewaska (1-0). Previous rank: No. 8

8. New London-Spicer (1-0). Previous rank: No. T9

9. Royalton (0-0). Previous rank: No. T9

10. Sauk Centre (1-0). Previous rank: unranked

Class 1A

1. Sleepy Eye Saint Mary’s (3-0). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Mountain Iron-Buhl (3-0). Previous rank: No. 2

3. MACCRAY (2-0). Previous rank: No. 3

4. Kelliher-Northome (1-0). Previous rank: No. 4

5. Hillcrest Lutheran (1-1). Previous rank: No. 6

6. East Grand Forks (0-0). Previous rank: No. 5

7. Mayer Lutheran (1-3). Previous rank: No. 10

8. Hills-Beaver Creek (0-0). Previous rank: No. 8

T9. Braham (2-1). Previous rank: No. 7

T9. Hayfield (1-0). Previous rank: unranked

T9. Central Minnesota Christian (0-0). Previous rank: unranked

Comment

About the Author

Joe Gunther

See More

More From Girls Basketball

Catch the Strictly x Strib Varsity Tour at 10 basketball games across Minnesota this season

Strib Varsity

Breakdown Tip-Off’s Minnesota Top 25 matchups shake up rankings

Girls Basketball

Comments