Minnesota high school girls basketball state poll: Week 3

Waconia and Chaska jumped into the Minnesota Girls Basketball Coaches Association’s top 10 in Class 4A ranking.

The Wildcats and Hawks enter the poll at No. 9 and No. 10. Rochester Mayo took a tumble from fourth to eighth. Lakeville North moved up two spots from No. 5 to a tie for third with previous No. 3 Rosemount. Maple Grove also climbed two spots.

Rock Ridge (Class 3A), Sauk Centre (Class 2A), Hayfield and Central Minnesota Christian (both Class 1A) are new to the rankings this week. Hayfield and Central Minnesota Christian are tied for No. 9 along with Braham, while Rock Ridge and Sauk Centre debut at No. 10.

Mayer Lutheran made the biggest climb, moving from No. 10 to No. 7 in Class 1A. Byron was only other team to move up more than one spot, climbing from No. 10 to No. 8 in Class 3A.

Class 4A

1. Hopkins (3-1). Previous rank: No. 1

2. Minnetonka (4-0). Previous rank: No. 2

T3. Rosemount (3-0). Previous rank: No. 3

T3. Lakeville North (1-1). Previous rank: No. 5