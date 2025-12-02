Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide boys hockey ranking

Last season’s Class 2A state runner-up Stillwater leaps into top 10 with undefeated start to season.

Stillwater moved into the top 10 of the statewide rankings this week following a 3-0 start to the season. (Renée Jones Schneider/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Here’s Strib Varsity’s choices for the top 25 boys hockey teams in the state, regardless of class, through two weeks of play.

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Records through Dec. 1

Minnesota Top 25

1. Moorhead (4-0). Previous rank: 1

Sensational sophomore Joey Cullen had 2G and 2A in a 5-3 victory over Warroad

2. Hill-Murray (1-0-1). Previous rank: 2

A third-period marker by Ryland Demars lifted the Pioneers to a 2-2 tie with Hermantown

3. Maple Grove (4-0). Previous rank: 6

Goalie Ryder Skanson doesn’t just stop runners on the gridiron. He’s off to 4-0 start with a 1.68 GAA and .935 save percentage.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Hibbing/Chisholm (1A, 3-0). Previous rank: 4

It’s not just the Swansons, Tate and Cole, that Bluejackets opponents have to worry about.

5. Minnetonka (3-0-1). Previous rank: 8

Recent Coverage

The Skippers tough defense showed up in back-to-back shutouts of Rogers and Shakopee

6. St. Thomas Academy (3-1). Previous rank: 5

After posting three straight goose-eggs to start the season, the Cadets finally gave up a couple in a 2-0 loss to Stillwater

7. Stillwater (2A, 3-0). Previous rank: 21

The Ponies have been strong out of the gate.

8. Edina (1-2). Previous rank: 9

The Hornets started the season with losses to two of the top three teams in the rankings: Moorhead and Maple Grove.

9. Rosemount (3-1). Previous rank: 13

The Irish have scoring depth. Nine players have scored so far.

10. Hermantown (1A, 1-0-1). Previous rank: 14

The Hawks were strong and smart in a heavyweight 2-2 tie with Hill-Murray.

11. Blaine (4-0). Previous rank: unranked

The Bengals are well-stocked in goal with juniors Jackson Juhlin and Wesley Andrle

12. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (1-0). Previous rank: 20

The Red Knights rallied twice to beat Gentry Academy 5-4 in OT in their season opener.

13. Rogers (2A, 2-3). Previous rank: 3

The Royals stumbled early, but there’s too much talent to stay down.

14. Warroad (2-2). Previous rank: 10

The Warriors lost two of their first three, all at Gardens Arena. That doesn’t happen often.

15. Wayzata (2-2). Previous rank: 11

Backstop Ryan Pellinger made 26 saves, blanking Rock Ridge 2-0

16. East Grand Forks (1A, 2-1). Previous rank: 12

The Green Wave have yet to beat a Minnesota high school team.

17. Sartell (1A, 2-0): Previous rank: 15

With big expectations, a quick start is a huge confidence builder.

18. Holy Angels (1-1). Previous rank: 7

The Stars bounced back strong from a 5-0 loss to St. Thomas Academy, downing Holy Family 5-2

19. Gentry Academy (1A, 3-1): Previous rank: unranked

Forward Jason Cook already has three two-goal games.

20. Blake (1A, 3-1): Previous rank: 22

A 5-4 overtime victory over rival Breck is a momentum builder.

21. Bloomington Jefferson (3-0). Previous rank: unranked

The Jags christened the newly-renovated Bloomington Ice Garden in style with three victories.

22. Shakopee (2-1): Previous rank: 16

The Sabers have allowed just four even-strength goals through three games.

23. Delano (1A, 2-1): Previous rank: unranked

The Tigers have already defeated Warroad and East Grand Forks in back-to-back road games.

24. Rock Ridge (2-2). Previous rank: 18

We’ll know a lot more about the Wolverines after their brutal upcoming stretch at Hermantown, at Warroad and at Roseau.

25. Champlin Park (2-0). Previous rank: unranked

The Rebels scored 10 goals in two games to take the Woodbury Tournament.

Comment

About the Author

Jim Paulsen

Reporter

Jim Paulsen is a high school sports reporter for the Minnesota Star Tribune.

See More

More From Boys Hockey

Strib Varsity Athletes of the Week: Meet seven whose accomplishments made us look

Strib Varsity

The State of Hockey’s capital has only one boys high school team. What’s happening in St. Paul?

Boys Hockey

Comments