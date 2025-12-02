Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide boys hockey ranking

Here’s Strib Varsity’s choices for the top 25 boys hockey teams in the state, regardless of class, through two weeks of play.

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Records through Dec. 1

Minnesota Top 25

1. Moorhead (4-0). Previous rank: 1

Sensational sophomore Joey Cullen had 2G and 2A in a 5-3 victory over Warroad

2. Hill-Murray (1-0-1). Previous rank: 2

A third-period marker by Ryland Demars lifted the Pioneers to a 2-2 tie with Hermantown

3. Maple Grove (4-0). Previous rank: 6

Goalie Ryder Skanson doesn’t just stop runners on the gridiron. He’s off to 4-0 start with a 1.68 GAA and .935 save percentage.