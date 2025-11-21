Skip to main content
Video: Stillwater boys hockey makes season opening statement with OT win over Centennial

Last season the Ponies earned the program’s first state runner-up finish.

Stillwater boys hockey captain Tate Batchelor, No. 7, celebrates his goal scored against Centennial on Thursday. (Alicia Tipcke)
By Alicia Tipcke

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Luca Frascone was the hero for the Stillwater boys hockey team in its season opener Thursday night. The senior alternate captain scored 1 minute and 15 seconds into overtime to complete a comeback and defeat Centennial 3-2 on the road.

“Great first win for the boys,” Frascone said. “We’re a young team and we got all the nerves out right away.”

Centennial’s Gavin Cunningham scored first in the second period to give the Cougars the 1-0 lead. Stillwater answered in the third with goals from Tyson Miller and Tate Batchelor, but Cunningham scored again to force overtime. That’s when Frascone threw in the game-winner.

Click the video box above to see game highlights and hear more from Luca Frascone and Greg Zanon.

“We just wanted to win. Everyone wanted it,” Frascone said.

Frascone is one of just four returning members from last year’s Class 2A state runner-up team, as Stillwater graduated 16 of 20 skaters from that squad. The Ponies’ priority this winter is to return to the state tournament.

“Our JV team last year was a really good group, and so a lot of those guys are stepping in,” head coach Greg Zanon said. “We got a couple kids from bantams that are stepping in really nicely.”

About the Author

Alicia Tipcke

Strib Varsity videographer

Alicia Tipcke is a video reporter for Strib Varsity. Prior to joining the Minnesota Star Tribune in 2025, she spent seven and a half years as a multimedia journalist and sports director for WDIO-TV in Duluth. A Stillwater native, Alicia graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in 2018.

