Moorhead’s top three players forgo juniors for one final title-defending hockey season

It was only a couple months ago that Moorhead boys hockey coach Jon Ammerman began envisioning a 2025-26 team without his top players. But when practice kicked off this week, Ammerman didn’t have to entirely rebuild a state title-defending Spuds squad.

Zac Zimmerman’s return to Moorhead ice for Monday practice marked the final of three players who decided to play one in last high school hockey hurrah.

The Spud’s most prolific returning scorers, Zimmerman and Tyden Bergeson, were all set to play for the United States Hockey League (USHL) and leading defenseman Brandon Mickelson packed up to play for Wenatchee in the Western Hockey League (WHL), which is under the Canadian Hockey League umbrella.

Instead, all three chose to suit up in orange and black this season.

The chance that Bergeson, who played for the Madison Capitols last spring and skated with his Moorhead teammates all summer, would return was “50-50,” Ammerman said.

“The other two weren’t even on our radar,” Ammerman said. “I would have said maybe a five percent [chance] at best.”

The current high school hockey market, uncertain in the wake of players becoming eligible in the CHL without threatening their NCAA chances, only created more unknowns.

Mickelson announced his return a week and a half before the first day of tryouts. Zimmerman, whose 32 goals and 46 assists last season helped bolster the Spuds onto state championship glory for the first time, chose to give up his Fargo Force roster spot just days before the first practice.