Live updates from football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium

Saturday is the final day of football state semifinals at U.S. Bank Stadium, where five more teams move into next week’s Prep Bowl.

You can also follow live scoring of each game on Strib Varsity. All games are streamed live on NSPN.

You can find Prep Bowl matchups, schedules, streaming and ticket info here.

Saturday’s Schedule

Class 1A: 9 a.m. Mahnomen/Waubun vs. Minneota; 11:30 a.m. Murray County Central vs. Breckenridge

Class 3A: 2 p.m. Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton vs. Waseca; 4:30 p.m. Minneapolis North vs. Annandale

Class 5A: 7 p.m. Chanhassen vs. Elk River

End of 3Q: Minneota 28, Mahnomen/Waubun 8

Minneota junior defensive back Ian Myhre broke up a 4th-and-4 slant pass in the end zone to keep Mahnomen/Waubun from finding any momentum here as the third quarter came to an end. Senior receiver Tanner Stech was a bright spot for the Thunderbirds on a drive that ended empty-handed. He’s up to four receptions for 52 yards and has been the target of all of his team’s passes today.

— Cassidy Hettesheimer