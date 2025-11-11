Fourteen semifinals are being played at U.S. Bank Stadium this week, and the 2025 Prep Bowl is in sight. With the high school football season winding down, join Randy Shaver on a Friday night one last time.

There will be bonus content Friday night, too: a special reveal of the 2025 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Football Team.

Watch Episode 15 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” on Friday at 9:30 p.m. here:

Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state, with all of Thursday’s and Friday’s state semifinal games in the spotlight:

Moorhead vs. Lakeville South

Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Jackson County Central

Spring Lake Park vs. St. Thomas Academy

Kasson-Mantorville vs. Grand Rapids

Goodhue vs. Holdingford

Edina vs. Minnetonka

Orono vs. Marshall

Fertile-Beltrami vs. Hills-Beaver Creek

Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. Kittson County Central

Plus, St. Thomas Academy defensive back Todd Rogalski and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton coach Anthony Soderberg, whose team plays Saturday, are expected to join Shaver for exclusive interviews.

Shaver will return next week for a Prep Bowl preview show with Strib Varsity reporters. Look for that show next week on stribvarsity.com.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

