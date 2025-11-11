Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Watch Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver,’ with All-Minnesota team bonus

Join Randy Shaver as he dives into football state semifinals on the final Friday night live show of the season. And, spoiler alert: The Strib Varsity All-Minnesota team will be revealed on the show. Watch it here Friday at 9:30 p.m.

Watch "Strib Varsity Live" on Friday at 9:30 p.m., and Randy Shaver will give you the details on football state semifinals. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Fourteen semifinals are being played at U.S. Bank Stadium this week, and the 2025 Prep Bowl is in sight. With the high school football season winding down, join Randy Shaver on a Friday night one last time.

There will be bonus content Friday night, too: a special reveal of the 2025 Strib Varsity All-Minnesota Football Team.

Watch Episode 15 of “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” on Friday at 9:30 p.m. here:

Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state, with all of Thursday’s and Friday’s state semifinal games in the spotlight:

  • Moorhead vs. Lakeville South
  • Eden Valley-Watkins vs. Jackson County Central
  • Spring Lake Park vs. St. Thomas Academy
  • Kasson-Mantorville vs. Grand Rapids
  • Goodhue vs. Holdingford
  • Edina vs. Minnetonka
  • Orono vs. Marshall
  • Fertile-Beltrami vs. Hills-Beaver Creek
  • Hillcrest Lutheran Academy vs. Kittson County Central

Plus, St. Thomas Academy defensive back Todd Rogalski and Dilworth-Glyndon-Felton coach Anthony Soderberg, whose team plays Saturday, are expected to join Shaver for exclusive interviews.

Shaver will return next week for a Prep Bowl preview show with Strib Varsity reporters. Look for that show next week on stribvarsity.com.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Nonsubscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then will be asked to subscribe to continue watching.

ADVERTISEMENT

Watch past episodes

Episode 1: On Thursday night of opening week, we launched our first episode with an impressive lineup of guests for exclusive interviews with Shaver.

Episode 2: We went back-to-back on opening week and had fun under (our studio’s) Friday night lights.

Related Coverage

Episode 3: Shaver covered the first fully loaded Friday of the season.

Episode 4: Big rivalries dominated this episode, which was packed with exclusive interviews and two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

Episode 5: Upsets and weather delays factored into a hectic night of football.

Episode 6: Shaver’s exclusive interviews included Hermantown running back Martin Sleen and Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney.

Episode 7: Shaver chatted with Chanhassen QB Nathan Ramler fresh off the field, and we had multiple Victory Bus interviews.

Episode 8: Two surprise guests appeared on the show after their teams pulled off major upsets.

Episode 9: Moorhead wide receiver David Mack and Maple Grove running back James Engle Jr. joined Shaver on the final night of the regular season.

Episode 10: Shaver had all the details from the first round of the Class 6A state tournament, with Minnetonka’s Caleb Francois and Moorhead’s Jett Feeney among those who called in.

Episode 11: Shaver wrapped up section semifinals, with guest appearances from Triton’s Pierce Petersohn, St. Thomas Academy’s Dominic Baez and more.

Episode 12: Halloween brought big upsets and broken records as teams advanced to the football state quarterfinals.

Episode 13: Shaver delivered the rundown from the first 11 football state quarterfinal games.

Episode 14: Shaver covered a big shakeup in the Class 6A bracket and more football state quarterfinal action.

Preseason videos

Top players in Minnesota: The 2025 football Preseason Dream Team was revealed on video this season. You can watch that show, featuring Shaver and Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller, right here.

Minnesota’s top teams: The 2025 preseason Minnesota Top 25 rankings were also revealed on video. In this conversation with Shaver, Strib Varsity reporters Paulsen and Cassidy Hettesheimer take you from team No. 25 to team No. 1.

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More

More From Football

The 10 finalists for the high school Mr. Football award are revealed

Football

Dwight Lundeen says next season will be his last coaching football at Becker

Football

Comments