Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage

Watch live Saturday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 11

Back-to-back shows this weekend: Triton’s Pierce Petersohn and St. Thomas Academy running back Dominic Baez are among those expected to join Randy Shaver on “Strib Varsity Live” after their section semifinal games Saturday.

Randy Shaver will cover football section semifinal action on "Strib Varsity Live" on Saturday. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

The Minnesota high school football postseason is in full swing, and “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is going back to back to cover it all.

After Friday’s show recapping the first round of the Class 6A state tournament, Shaver is coming back for more Saturday with everything from section semifinals.

Watch Episode 11 of “Strib Varsity Live” on Saturday at 9:30 p.m. here:

Shaver is bringing you scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

  • Stewartville vs. Kasson-Mantorville
  • St. Paul Academy/Minnehaha Academy/Blake (SMB) vs. Benilde-St. Margaret’s
  • Duluth Denfeld vs. Grand Rapids
  • Apple Valley vs. St. Thomas Academy
  • Dassel-Cokato vs. Holy Family
  • Cambridge-Isanti vs. Elk River
  • Mankato West vs. Chanhassen
  • Minneapolis Southwest vs. St. Louis Park
  • Minneapolis Roosevelt vs. Holy Angels
  • Minneapolis Washburn vs. Bloomington Jefferson

Also on the docket are exclusive interviews with several expected guests: St. Thomas Academy running back Dominic Baez, Triton athlete and Penn State commit Pierce Petersohn, Pine Island running back Nick Thein, Northfield defensive lineman and South Dakota State commit Kayden Oakland, Chanhassen coach Cullen Nelson, Kasson-Mantorville coach Joel Swanson, Buffalo coach Jackson Litterer, Holdingford coach Luke Mitchell, Pequot Lakes coach Bill Magnuson and Grand Rapids coach Greg Spahn.

And, of course, we’re naming two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Nonsubscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then will be asked to subscribe to continue watching.

Watch past episodes

Related Coverage

Episode 1: On Thursday night of opening week, we launched our first episode with an impressive lineup of guests for exclusive interviews with Shaver.

Episode 2: We went back to back on opening week and had fun under (our studio’s) Friday night lights.

Episode 3: Shaver covered the first fully loaded Friday of the season.

Episode 4: Big rivalries dominated this episode, which was packed with exclusive interviews and two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

Episode 5: Upsets and weather delays factored into a hectic night of football.

Episode 6: Shaver’s exclusive interviews included Hermantown running back Martin Sleen and Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney.

Episode 7: Shaver chatted with Chanhassen QB Nathan Ramler fresh off the field, and we had multiple Victory Bus interviews.

Episode 8: Two surprise guests appeared on the show after their teams pulled off major upsets.

Episode 9: Moorhead wide receiver David Mack and Maple Grove running back James Engle Jr. joined Shaver on the final night of the regular season.

Preseason videos

Top players in Minnesota: The 2025 football Preseason Dream Team was revealed on video this season. You can watch that show, featuring Shaver and Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller, right here.

Minnesota’s top teams: The 2025 preseason Minnesota Top 25 rankings were also revealed on video. In this conversation with Shaver, Strib Varsity reporters Paulsen and Cassidy Hettesheimer take you from team No. 25 to team No. 1.

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More

More From Football

Streaming on Strib Varsity: Football section tournaments continue Saturday

Football

Varsity Traditions: Spooky football game nearing 80th year in Anoka

Football

Comments