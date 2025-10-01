Skip to main content
Watch live Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 7

Chanhassen quarterback Nathan Ramler is expected to appear on the show, as are football coaches from across Minnesota. Watch it here Friday at 9:30 p.m.

"Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver" returns Friday at 9:30 p.m. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

It’s the second-to-last Friday of the regular season — no matter what the weather forecast suggests — and Randy Shaver is back as football teams across Minnesota grab every opportunity to ready themselves for the postseason.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” starts Friday at 9:30 p.m. here:

Shaver will bring you scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

  • Kasson-Mantorville vs. Byron
  • Chanhassen vs. Chaska
  • Cleveland vs. Mayer Lutheran
  • Orono vs. Marshall
  • Edgerton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek
  • Staples-Motley vs. Barnesville
  • Fergus Falls vs. Rocori
  • Becker vs. Totino-Grace
  • East Ridge vs. Forest Lake
  • St. Michael-Albertville vs. Maple Grove
  • Grand Rapids vs. North Branch
  • Moorhead vs. Eden Prairie
  • Perham vs. Pillager
  • Monticello vs. Brainerd
  • Hastings vs. St. Thomas Academy
  • Winona vs. South St. Paul
  • Maple Lake vs. Upsala/Swanville

Maple Lake coach Mike Rowe is slated to join Shaver live in the studio, and there will be exclusive interviews with other expected guests: Chanhassen quarterback Nathan Ramler, Byron coach Ben Halder, Monticello coach Andy Pierskalla, Cleveland coach Erik Hermanson, Hills-Beaver Creek coach Rex Metzger and St. James coach John Hall.

And, of course, we’ll name two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night, who will receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

On whichever screen you watch, you get to see Shaver back in the saddle.

“What a thrill it is to join the team at the Minnesota Star Tribune,” Shaver said before the season. “And I can’t wait to dive back into the madness that is live broadcasting. We’re bringing back a Minnesota tradition: live football-night reporting, all on your screen.”

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Nonsubscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then will be asked to subscribe to continue watching.

Watch past episodes

Episode 1: On Thursday night of opening week, we launched our first episode with an impressive lineup of guests for exclusive interviews with Shaver.

Episode 2: We went back-to-back on opening week and had fun under (our studio’s) Friday night lights.

Episode 3: Shaver covered the first fully loaded Friday of the season.

Episode 4: Big rivalries dominated this episode, which was packed with exclusive interviews and two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

Episode 5: Upsets and weather delays factored into a hectic night of football.

Episode 6: Shaver’s exclusive interviews included Hermantown running back Martin Sleen and Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney.

Preseason videos

Top players in Minnesota: The 2025 football Preseason Dream Team was revealed on video this season. You can watch that show, featuring Shaver and Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller, right here.

Minnesota’s top teams: The 2025 preseason Minnesota Top 25 rankings were also revealed on video. In this conversation with Shaver, Strib Varsity reporters Paulsen and Cassidy Hettesheimer take you from team No. 25 to team No. 1.

