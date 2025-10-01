Watch live Friday: ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’ Episode 7

It’s the second-to-last Friday of the regular season — no matter what the weather forecast suggests — and Randy Shaver is back as football teams across Minnesota grab every opportunity to ready themselves for the postseason.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” starts Friday at 9:30 p.m. here:

Shaver will bring you scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

Kasson-Mantorville vs. Byron

Chanhassen vs. Chaska

Cleveland vs. Mayer Lutheran

Orono vs. Marshall

Edgerton vs. Hills-Beaver Creek

Staples-Motley vs. Barnesville

Fergus Falls vs. Rocori

Becker vs. Totino-Grace

East Ridge vs. Forest Lake

St. Michael-Albertville vs. Maple Grove

Grand Rapids vs. North Branch

Moorhead vs. Eden Prairie

Perham vs. Pillager

Monticello vs. Brainerd

Hastings vs. St. Thomas Academy

Winona vs. South St. Paul

Maple Lake vs. Upsala/Swanville

Maple Lake coach Mike Rowe is slated to join Shaver live in the studio, and there will be exclusive interviews with other expected guests: Chanhassen quarterback Nathan Ramler, Byron coach Ben Halder, Monticello coach Andy Pierskalla, Cleveland coach Erik Hermanson, Hills-Beaver Creek coach Rex Metzger and St. James coach John Hall.

And, of course, we’ll name two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night, who will receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

On whichever screen you watch, you get to see Shaver back in the saddle.

“What a thrill it is to join the team at the Minnesota Star Tribune,” Shaver said before the season. “And I can’t wait to dive back into the madness that is live broadcasting. We’re bringing back a Minnesota tradition: live football-night reporting, all on your screen.”