Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage
Subscribe

Watch ‘Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver’: Martin Sleen, Kaden Harney join on big night

Episode 6 will feature a couple of Minnesota’s top performers, all the scores and many highlights from all over Minnesota and Randy Shaver’s exclusive interviews. Join us at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Randy Shaver returns for the sixth episode of "Strib Varsity Live" on Friday at 9:30 p.m. (The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Star Tribune staff

The Minnesota Star Tribune

After some big upsets and surprises last week, “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is ready to see what’s in store this Friday.

Shaver returns to bring you scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

  • Annandale at Holy Family
  • Fairmont at Albert Lea           
  • Maple Grove at Moorhead
  • Eden Prairie at Minnetonka    
  • Grand Rapids at Hermantown       
  • Red Lake County at Mahnomen/Waubun   
  • Otter Tail Central at Breckenridge 
  • Forest Lake at White Bear Lake
  • St. Paul Johnson at Minneapolis North
  • Armstrong at Spring Lake Park
  • Concordia Academy at Breck

Plus, interviews with another loaded list of expected guests: Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney, Hermantown running back Martin Sleen, Holy Family coach Connor Wilkie, Mahnomen/Waubun coach John Clark Jr. and Marshall coach Terry Bahlmann.

And, of course, we’ll name two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night, who will receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

Watch the show live Friday starting at 9:30 p.m. here:

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

On whichever screen you watch, you get to see Shaver back in the saddle.

“What a thrill it is to join the team at the Minnesota Star Tribune,” Shaver said before the season. “And I can’t wait to dive back into the madness that is live broadcasting. We’re bringing back a Minnesota tradition: live football-night reporting, all on your screen.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Minnesota Star Tribune subscribers have full access to Strib Varsity content on stribvarsity.com, including this show. Nonsubscribers will be able to watch 30 minutes of the show for free and then will be asked to subscribe to continue watching.

Watch past episodes

Episode 1: On Thursday night of opening week, we launched our first episode with an impressive lineup of guests for exclusive interviews with Shaver.

Related Coverage

Episode 2: We went back-to-back on opening week and had fun under (our studio’s) Friday night lights.

Episode 3: Shaver covered the first fully loaded Friday of the season.

Episode 4: Big rivalries dominated this episode, which was packed with exclusive interviews and two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night.

Episode 5: Upsets and weather delays factored into a hectic night of football.

Preseason videos

Top players in Minnesota: The 2025 football Preseason Dream Team was revealed on video this season. You can watch that show, featuring Shaver and Strib Varsity reporters Jim Paulsen and Marcus Fuller, right here.

Minnesota’s top teams: The 2025 preseason Minnesota Top 25 rankings were also revealed on video. In this conversation with Shaver, Strib Varsity reporters Paulsen and Cassidy Hettesheimer take you from team No. 25 to team No. 1.

Comment

About the Author

Star Tribune staff

See More

More From Football

Streaming Friday: Defending champion Maple Grove visits 6A newcomer Moorhead

Football

Albert Lea experiences turnaround after multiple losing seasons

Football

Comments