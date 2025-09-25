After some big upsets and surprises last week, “Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is ready to see what’s in store this Friday.

Shaver returns to bring you scores and highlights from across the state. Among the games in the spotlight:

Annandale at Holy Family

Fairmont at Albert Lea

Maple Grove at Moorhead

Eden Prairie at Minnetonka

Grand Rapids at Hermantown

Red Lake County at Mahnomen/Waubun

Otter Tail Central at Breckenridge

Forest Lake at White Bear Lake

St. Paul Johnson at Minneapolis North

Armstrong at Spring Lake Park

Concordia Academy at Breck

Plus, interviews with another loaded list of expected guests: Maple Grove quarterback Kaden Harney, Hermantown running back Martin Sleen, Holy Family coach Connor Wilkie, Mahnomen/Waubun coach John Clark Jr. and Marshall coach Terry Bahlmann.

And, of course, we’ll name two more Taco Bell Teams of the Night, who will receive hundreds of tacos at practice next week.

Watch the show live Friday starting at 9:30 p.m. here:

“Strib Varsity Live With Randy Shaver” is a streaming show, the centerpiece of a new partnership between Shaver and the Minnesota Star Tribune, and it can be watched on any screen. Our audience is most frequently on their smartphones, and the show can be viewed on any device. To watch on your smart TV, you can cast the show from your phone.

On whichever screen you watch, you get to see Shaver back in the saddle.

“What a thrill it is to join the team at the Minnesota Star Tribune,” Shaver said before the season. “And I can’t wait to dive back into the madness that is live broadcasting. We’re bringing back a Minnesota tradition: live football-night reporting, all on your screen.”