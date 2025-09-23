Skip to main content
Minnesota’s high school football class-by-class state poll for Week 5

Lots of movement came to Class 5A, but the top teams in the other classes stayed put.

St. Thomas Academy quarterback Tristan Karl celebrates with teammates in the student section after the Cadets' opening victory this season. The Cadets, now 4-0, have risen to No. 1 in Class 5A. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Jim Paulsen

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Football state polls

First-place votes in parentheses, followed by record, total points, previous ranking.

CLASS 6A

1. Maple Grove (12), 4-0, 120, 1

2. Minnetonka, 4-0, 108, 2

3. Forest Lake, 4-0, 92, 3

4. Eden Prairie, 3-1, 81, 6

5. Lakeville South, 3-1, 49, 10

6. Rosemount, 3-1, 46, unranked

7. (tie) Moorhead, 3-1, 37, 9

7. (tie) Shakopee, 3-1, 37, 4

9. Centennial, 3-1, 26, 5

10. Stillwater, 3-1, 16, unranked

Others receiving votes: Andover 15, Champlin Park 11, Farmington 10, Stillwater 15, East Ridge 7, Edina 7.

CLASS 5A

1. St. Thomas Academy (9), 4-0, 117, 3

2. Chaska (2), 4-0, 90, 7

3. Spring Lake Park (1), 4-0, 89, 5

4. Alexandria, 3-1, 73, 10

5. Chanhassen, 3-1, 66, 2

6. Mahtomedi, 4-0, 53, 6

7. Elk River (5), 3-1, 47, 1

8. Mankato East, 3-1, 24, 4

8. Cretin-Derham Hall, 3-1, 23, unranked

10. Brainerd, 3-1, 19, 10

Others receiving votes: Robbinsdale Armstrong 14, Monticello 13, Waconia 12, Buffalo 10, Rochester Mayo 7.

CLASS 4A

1. Byron (10), 4-0, 117, 1

2. Marshall (1), 4-0, 104, 2

3. Kasson-Mantorville (1), 4-0, 91, 3

4. Fergus Falls, 4-0, 80, 4

5. Hermantown, 4-0, 72, 5

6. Orono, 3-1, 47, 7

7. North Branch, 4-0, 26, 9t

8. (tie) South St. Paul, 4-0, 34, unranked

8. (tie) Stewartville, 3-1, 34, 9t

10. Zimmerman, 3-1, 23, 6

Others receiving votes: Rocori 7, SMB 4, Grand Rapids 3, St. Peter 1.

CLASS 3A

1. Annandale (9), 4-0, 109, 1

2. Pequot Lakes (1), 4-0, 87, 3

3. Waseca (1), 4-0, 85, 4

4. Holy Family, 4-0, 77, 5

5. Pierz (1), 4-0, 74, 8

6. Minneapolis North, 4-0, 56, 6

7. Pine Island, 4-0, 51, 9

8. Albany, 3-1, 40, 2

9. St. Croix Lutheran, 4-0, 32, unranked

10. Luverne, 4-0, 19, unranked

Others receiving votes: Albert Lea 12, Fairmont 9, Breck 1.

CLASS 2A

1. Jackson Co. Central (10), 4-0, 117, 1

2. Chatfield (2), 4-0, 94, 2

3. Holdingford, 4-0, 88, 3

4. Staples-Motley, 4-0, 68, 4

5. Pillager, 4-0, 67, 6

6. Goodhue, 4-0, 64, 7

7. Moose Lake-Willow River, 4-0, 55, 5

8. Waterville-Elysian-Morr., 4-0, 53, 10

9. Eden Valley-Watkins, 3-1, 11, unranked

10. Barnesville, 3-1, 10, unranked

Others receiving votes: Rochester Lourdes 9, Osakis 5, Redwood Valley 5, St. Cloud Cathedral 4, LeSueur-Henderson 4, Aitkin 4, Triton 2.

CLASS 1A

1. Minneota (11), 4-0, 117, 1

2. Springfield, 4-0, 101, 2

3. Mahnomen/Waubun, 4-0, 87, 3

4. Fillmore Central (1), 4-0, 82, 4

5. Cleveland, 4-0, 65, 8

6. Mountain Iron-Buhl, 4-0, 63, 6

7. Breckenridge, 4-0, 41, unranked

8. Red Lake County, 4-0, 31, 10

9. Ottertail Central, 4-0, 29, unranked

10. Barnum, 3-1, 19, unranked

Others receiving votes: Dawson-Boyd 14, Deer River 4, Pine River-Backus 3, Parkers Prairie 2, Barnum 1, Belgrade-Brooten-Elrosa 1, St. James 1.

NINE-PLAYER

1. Hills-Beaver Creek (10), 4-0, 110, 1

2. Kingsland (2), 4-0, 96, 2

3. Kittson Co. Central, 5-0, 83, 3

4. Edgerton, 4-0, 60, 5

5. Wabasso, 4-0, 59, 4

6. Red Rock Central, 3-0, 54, 7

7. Mille Lacs, 4-0, 49, 6

8. Hillcrest Lutheran, 4-0, 42, 8

9. Mabel-Canton, 4-0, 41, 9

10. Bertha-Hewitt, 4-0, 32, unranked

Others receiving votes: Cook County 10, Spring Grove 8, Fosston 7, Stephen-Argyle 4, Cromwell-Wright 3, Houston 2.

The polls are compiled by Strib Varsity staff writer Jim Paulsen from voting by media members across Minnesota. Voters: Randy Shaver, Strib Varsity; Marcus Fuller, Strib Varsity; Jace Frederick, St. Paul Pioneer Press; Pat Ruff, Rochester Post Bulletin; Joe Brown, West Central Tribune; Jamey Malcomb, Duluth News Tribune; Reagan Hoverman, Duluth News Tribune; Brian Jerzak, formerly of Prep RedZone; Steve Thomson, WCCO Radio; Gary Giombetti, Mesabi Daily News; Andy Rennecke, St. Cloud Live; Jim Paulsen, Strib Varsity

Comments