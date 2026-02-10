Girls hockey state tournament: Schedule, tickets and more of what you need to know

Minnesota’s girls hockey state tournament begins Wednesday, Feb. 18 at Grand Casino Arena with state champions crowned Feb. 21.

Last season’s state champions are the top seed in their respective sections. Hill-Murray is the No. 1-ranked team in Class 2A’s Section 4 and Dodge County is No. 1 in Class 1A, Section 1.

You can view the section tournament brackets here.

Here are details to know:

Seeding

The seeding for the two eight-team brackets will be revealed on Feb. 14. The Minnesota State High School League will seed the teams 1 through 8.

Schedule

The Class 1A tournament begins with quarterfinals in two sessions on Feb. 18, the first session starting at 11 a.m. The top seed will play the eighth seed, followed by the fourth seed against the fifth seed 30 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. The second session begins at 6 p.m. with the second seed playing the seventh seed, followed by the third vs. sixth-seed matchup.

The Class 2A quarterfinal round games follow the same format on Thursday, Feb. 19. Wednesday. Those starting times apply again for the semifinals in each class on Friday, Feb. 20.

On Saturday, Feb. 21, the championship games will be played in the second session of the day, with Class 1A at 4 p.m. and 2A starting 30 minutes after the completion of the 1A awards ceremony. The consolation finals for each class will begin at 1 p.m.