Here are 12 players that can propel their teams to the girls hockey state tournament

As girls hockey section tournaments begin Feb. 4, teams will turn to their stalwart goaltenders, high-flying forwards and reliable defenders to help secure a spot in the state tournament.

Here’s a dozen players who could help their teams to the Class 1A and Class 2A state tournaments, which run from Feb. 18-21 at Grand Casino Arena.

Consider this list in addition to our 15-player preseason Dream Team and our midseason list of 18 must-watch 18 players — all of whom are likely to be major players in this year’s 16 section tournaments, too.

Players are listed in alphabetical order.

Jordan Bovy

St. Cloud Crush junior goaltender

Bovy averages nearly 30 saves per game for the St. Cloud-based co-operative team chasing its first state appearance. This year, having sized down into Class 1A, the Crush are the No. 1 seed in Section 6, in part thanks to Bovy’s .945 save percentage and 1.73 goals against average, even after facing several top 2A teams.

Makayla Gore

Apple Valley junior forward

A flock of Eagles have filled the gap left by the graduation of Apple Valley’s leading scorer for the last six seasons, Makayla Moran — especially Gore, who had just eight points as a sophomore.