Meet 18 girls hockey players turning heads halfway through the season

Prior to the girls hockey season, we highlighted 15 players to watch in a stacked Dream Team, and those standouts have, to little surprise, been major contributors to their programs.

That list includes the state’s current leading scorer, Marshall junior forward Brooklyn Mauch (79 points, including 52 goals), and nine players currently competing at the U18 IIHF Women’s World Championships in Nova Scotia.

But the talent in Minnesota girls hockey runs far deeper than one list of a dozen-plus players, and the first half of this season has made that apparent. Meet 18 more players turning heads as the season heads into its back stretch.

Olivia Anthony

Warroad • freshman • forward

With a high hockey IQ and a hard shot, Anthony has had a breakout freshman season, with 13 goals — including four game winners — and 19 assists, playing a major role in the five-time state champ’s quest back to the top of Class 1A after finishing runner-up last year.

Sydney Burnevik

River Cities • senior • forward

Assumption-bound Burnevik and junior June Semling, a Minnesota State Mankato commit, make a high-scoring pair for River Cities. Burnevik, now at 37 points this season, became the program’s all-time points leader at the turn of the new year.

Lizzy Callahan

Westonka/Southwest Christian • senior • forward