Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey rankings

Nine girls hockey players whose teams have a chance to compete in the MSHSL state tournament in February are in Nova Scotia for the U18 IIHF Women’s World Championship this week, representing Team USA through Jan. 18.

All nine players’ teams are in our Minnesota Top 25 state rankings, and their absences will require their teammates to step up, creating room for a few upsets.

Our top five holds steady, but shakeups start after that in our latest power rankings.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Player’s college commitment in parentheses.

1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (16-2-1) Previous: No. 1

Freshman Jozie Kelzenberg netted a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Blaine and followed that up by scoring twice in a 4-1 victory over Farmington.

2. Holy Family (16-1) Previous: No. 2

Sophomore Allie DeFauw‘s hat trick led the way in a 14-0 win over Delano/Rockford, the Fire’s highest-scoring game of the season.