Minnesota Top 25: The Star Tribune’s statewide girls hockey rankings

Minnesota players participating in U18 world championship tourney will impact high school records.

Edina girls hockey players talk near the bench following a 4-4 overtime game against west metro rivals Minnetonka on Dec. 13, 2025 (Cassidy Hettesheimer/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Nine girls hockey players whose teams have a chance to compete in the MSHSL state tournament in February are in Nova Scotia for the U18 IIHF Women’s World Championship this week, representing Team USA through Jan. 18.

All nine players’ teams are in our Minnesota Top 25 state rankings, and their absences will require their teammates to step up, creating room for a few upsets.

Our top five holds steady, but shakeups start after that in our latest power rankings.

Minnesota Top 25

All teams are Class 2A unless otherwise noted. Player’s college commitment in parentheses.

1. Centennial/Spring Lake Park (16-2-1) Previous: No. 1

Freshman Jozie Kelzenberg netted a hat trick in a 6-0 win over Blaine and followed that up by scoring twice in a 4-1 victory over Farmington.

2. Holy Family (16-1) Previous: No. 2

Sophomore Allie DeFauw‘s hat trick led the way in a 14-0 win over Delano/Rockford, the Fire’s highest-scoring game of the season.

Catch Holy Family facing Westonka/Southwest Christian on Thursday, Jan. 15.

3. Hill-Murray (17-2) Previous: No. 3

Five points for junior Jaycee Chatleain (Minnesota) were a team-high in the Pioneers’ 11-0 win over Hastings. Freshman Hannah Rychley scored twice to beat Dodge County 6-1.

Related Coverage

Watch the Pioneers take on Bemidji on Friday, Jan. 16, then Warroad on Saturday, Jan. 17.

4. Minnetonka (13-1-4) Previous: No. 4

In a 5-0 win over Maple Grove, sophomore Claire Sommerfeld opened and closed the Skippers’ scoring, and she added an assist.

5. Edina (12-4-2) Previous: No. 5

Three third-period goals pushed the Hornets past Wayzata 4-2. Senior Lorelai Nelson (Penn State) buried two against the Trojans, then assisted Brenna Prellwitz‘s (Franklin Pierce) game-winner in a 2-1 win over North Wright County.

6. Woodbury (18-0-1) Previous: No. 8

Of the Royals’ five wins to start a busy January, their 2-1 victory over Benilde-St. Margaret’s was perhaps the most impressive. Sophomore Maddison Boone scored the clincher with less than two minutes to play.

7. Bemidji (14-3-0) Previous: No. 8

The Lumberjacks have played four games in the new year, including a 5-0 win over Sartell/Sauk Rapids and junior goaltender Lily Lauer’s 23-save shutout over Warroad, 2-0.

But in that stretch, Bemidji suffered two of its three losses this winter, dropping games to Grand Rapids/Greenway and River Cities.

Catch Bemidji taking on No. 15 Orono on Saturday, Jan. 17.

8. Warroad (1A, 15-3) Previous: No. 7

Before their loss to Bemidji, the Warriors beat rival Roseau 4-0. Freshman Olivia Anthony pushed her point total to a team-high 32 with another goal and assist.

Livestream Warroad’s game against Orono on Friday, Jan. 16.

9. Maple Grove (12-6) Previous: No. 9

Bouncing back from a loss to Minnetonka, junior Cate Fischer (Assumption) had two goals in a 5-0 win over North Wright County and the game-winner to beat Buffalo 2-1.

Stream Maple Grove’s game against Lakeville South on Saturday, Jan. 17.

10. Breck (1A, 14-1-1) Previous: No. 12

After a 5-2 win over Orono, the Mustangs beat rival Blake for the third time this season. This time, freshman goaltender Clara Milinkovich made 23 saves in a 2-0 shutout.

11. Benilde-St. Margaret’s (10-7-1) Previous: No. 9

The Red Knights lost 2-1 to Woodbury before beating Chaska/Chanhassen 4-0.

12. Wayzata (14-3-1) Previous: 13

To sandwich their loss to Edina, the Trojans beat Hopkins/Park 8-2 and Eden Prairie 2-0. Senior Julia Ostapeic (St. Benedict) tallied three goals across both wins.

13. Proctor/Hermantown (1A, 11-4-2) Previous: No. 11

The Mirage couldn’t get past local larger-class foe Duluth in a 3-2 overtime loss, but they followed that up with their largest goal haul of the year in an 11-0 win over Pine City Area, led by senior Mya Gunderson’s four goals.

14. Dodge County (1A, 13-4-1) Previous: No. 14

Aside from the Hill-Murray loss, the Wildcats took care of business against Minnesota River in a 3-1 victory.

15. Orono (1A, 9-9-1) Previous: No. 18

In the Spartans’ 6-1 win over New Prague, sophomore Lillian Peck scored her sixth and seventh goals of the season.

16. Farmington (13-3-1) Previous: No. 19

Sophomore Taylor Risch’s strong week included two goals in a 5-0 win over Shakopee and a goal and two assists to beat Lakeville South 5-4.

17. Andover (10-9) Previous: No. 15

The Huskies had no issues finding the back of the net this week, but it ended with differing results: a 6-4 loss to River Cities, then a 6-2 win over Duluth.

Watch the Huskies take on No. 24 Grand Rapids/Greenway on Friday, Jan. 16.

18. Moorhead (9-7-2) Previous: No. 16

After tying Brainerd/Little Falls 2-2, a four-goal second period helped the Spuds secure a 5-0 win over St. Cloud.

19. Blake (1A, 14-4) Previous: No. 17

The Bears can’t seem to crack Breck, but they did pick up a 5-2 victory over Northfield, thanks to four third-period goals.

20. Mankato East (1A, 16-1-1) Previous: No. 20

The Cougars continued their high-scoring ways and punched above their size classification with a 5-2 victory over Owatonna on Jan. 6 and a 4-1 defeat of Lakeville North on Jan. 8.

21. Marshall (1A, 17-4) Previous: No. 22

Junior Brooklyn Mauch had another hat trick, this time against Willmar. She also scored twice against Fairmont to put her season total at a state-high 79 points, 27 clear of the next closest skater.

22. River Cities (11-7-1) Previous: unranked

River Cities has won five of its last six, including wins over Andover (6-4) and Bemidji (5-2). Senior Sydney Burnevik, who scored twice against Andover, became the program’s all-time points leader.

23. Duluth (11-6-0) Previous: unranked

Duluth remains the only team undefeated in the Lake Superior Conference at 5-0-0, with recent wins over ranked Grand Rapids/Greenway and Proctor/Hermantown.

24. Grand Rapids/Greenway (13-4-2) Previous: 24

Even a loss to Forest Lake couldn’t totally dampen the Lightning’s early-January stretch that included a 6-2 win over Bemidji powered by a hat trick from senior Kylie DeBay.

Watch the replay of the Lightning’s win over Bemidji here, and livestream their upcoming game against Alexandria on Monday, Jan. 19.

25. Northfield (10-7-1) Previous: 25

The Raiders shook off their loss to Blake with a 6-1 win over Rochester Century/John Marshall, buoyed by a hat trick from sophomore Reese Peroutka.

