Strib Varsity Homepage

Introducing Strib Varsity’s 2025-26 girls hockey Dream Team

Strib Varsity

The list of 15 comes with college choices, because these athletes are catching the eyes of recruiters from all over the country.

Members of the 2025-26 girls hockey Dream Team, clockwise from top left: Warroad goaltender Payton Rolli (stuffing another Dream Teamer, Brooklyn Mauch of Marshall), Lorelai Nelson of Edina and Emily Pohl of Hill-Murray. (Minnesota Star Tribune file)
By Cassidy Hettesheimer

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Any sort of preseason team is difficult to pick, with talented student-athletes spanning the state of Minnesota. But in a sport with talent as concentrated as in girls hockey, that list is especially hard to narrow down.

Nine players competing in Minnesota State High School League hockey made the 25-player roster for Team USA’s under-18 IIHF Women’s World Championship roster (and thus will miss a few games for their high school squads, for good reason). From Mankato to Warroad, Division I talent faces off on a weekly basis, with dozens of players committed to the country’s top college programs.

Here’s a list of 15 players to keep an eye on as the puck drops on this year’s girls hockey season. From reigning state champs to the state’s top returning scorer, meet the Dream Team.

Warroad forward Jaylie French (4) celebrates after scoring a goal during the Class 1A state tournament last season. (Anthony Souffle/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Jaylie French

Warroad • forward • junior

French has led the Warriors in scoring as a freshman and a sophomore. The Dartmouth commit’s 25 goals and 36 assists helped Warroad finish as runner-up in Class 1A last year.

Alaina Gnetz

Centennial/Spring Lake Park forward senior

A Minnesota Duluth commit like her sister Brooke who formerly played at Woodbury with Brooke, Alaina Gnetz joins a Centennial/SLP squad that earned a No. 2 seed in last year’s Class 2A tournament. Her 56 points led the Royals last winter.

Brooke Gnetz

Woodbury defender senior

Gnetz, committed to Minnesota Duluth, scored 29 points from the blue line for Woodbury, which held opponents to 1.37 goals per game and reached its section title game against Hill-Murray. Gnetz will unfortunately will miss the season with torn ACL, but when healthy, is one of state’s best defenders.

Talla Hansen

Benilde-St. Margaret’s • forward • junior

Hansen’s team-high 25 goals and 21 assists helped the Red Knights to a Metro West Conference title last year. Her scoring led an offense averaging 4.70 goals per game. She’s committed to the Gophers.

Jasmine Hovda

Roseau • forward • senior

Hovda, committed to St. Cloud State, has battled through injury in becoming a key piece for the Rams. This year, with fellow Huskies commit Payton Remick graduated, Hovda’s quick hands and speed will be looked to even more. She’s coming off an 18-goal, 28-assist season.

Maddy Kimbrel played for Orono in last season's Class 1A state tournament. This season, she's at Holy Family. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Maddy Kimbrel

Holy Family forward senior

A Fire team coming off its first state tournament berth gets stronger with the addition of Kimbrel, a transfer from Orono who is committed to Wisconsin. She was the No. 2 scorer, recording 22 goals and 20 assists, for a Spartans team that finished third in Class 1A.

Taylee Manion

Proctor/Hermantown • defender • sophomore

Of the 25 players on this year’s Team USA U-18 IIHF roster, Manion is the youngest. Last year, she helped the Mirage reach state for the fifth consecutive year, posting 11 shutouts and a team 1.70 goals-against average, and she also has tallied clutch points in big games.

Brooklyn Mauch

Marshall • forward • junior

Mauch’s 83 points (48 goals, 35 assists) put her second in the state in scoring last year as a sophomore. The center helped the Tigers get back to Class 1A’s state tournament for the first time since 2018.

Addy McLay skates in to join a Hill-Murray celebration during the Class 2A state tournament last season. (Shari L. Gross/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Addy McLay

Hill-Murray defender junior

The future Ohio State blueliner helped the Pioneers post a 1.97 goals-against average and added 16 points en route to their Class 2A state title. After her team graduated two all-state defenders, McLay will be called on more this winter.

Mia Miller

Northfield • forward • senior

The Minnesota State Mankato commit is a high-scoring defender, putting up 60-plus points in each of her past two seasons. Miller stepped into the role of leading scorer for the Raiders as a junior, producing 31 goals and 30 assists.

Lorelai Nelson

Edina forward senior

Nelson’s 41 points (18 goals, 23 assists) were a team high as the Penn State commit, a speedy, two-way center, helped the Hornets to a second-place finish in Class 2A.

Emily Pohl

Hill-Murray forward junior

Pohl, recently committed to Wisconsin, was the offensive engine for a talented Hill-Murray squad that won its third Class 2A state title last winter. Pohl’s 74 total points — 41 goals and 33 assists — put her third in the state in scoring.

Warroad goaltender Payton Rolli, right, stops a Dodge County shot during the Class 1A state tournament in February. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

Payton Rolli

Warroad goaltender senior

The Warriors goalie, committed to the Gophers, made 61 saves in a state tournament semifinal to help Warroad to its fourth consecutive state title game. Rolli stopped 94.3% of shots faced last season and had nine shutouts.

Bailey Rupp

Bemidji forward junior

Rupp, committed to Minnesota Duluth, recorded 33 goals and 22 assists last year for a young Bemidji squad. She’s a tough power forward with a hard shot and fast hands.

Katya Sander

Holy Family defender senior

Another player committed to the Gophers, Sander’s work on the blue line helped the Fire upset top-ranked Minnetonka in sections and reach the Class 2A state tournament for the first time. She added 30 points as Holy Family posted a 1.32 goals-against average last winter.

About the Author

Cassidy Hettesheimer

Sports reporter

Cassidy Hettesheimer is a high school sports reporter at the Minnesota Star Tribune.

