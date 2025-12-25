Is Minneapolis vs. St. Paul the newest Twin Cities hockey rivalry?

More than a dozen public schools located in Minnesota's two largest cities are represented by just two teams, and they met for the first time Dec. 10.

A string of seven high school emblems lined the hem of the Minneapolis Hockey team’s jerseys. Across the ice at the Charles M. Schulz-Highland Arena, St. Paul Johnson and Highland Park High crests stamped either shoulder of St. Paul Hockey’s white and blue “Capital City” sweaters.

When the newly formed St. Paul Hockey team faced off against its metro neighbor, Minneapolis Hockey, for the first time on Wednesday, Dec. 10, both teams carried history on their shoulders — literally.

“This is kind of a big game, boys. Minneapolis versus St. Paul,” Owen Christensen, a senior defender wearing Minneapolis’ black and white colors, spurred on his teammates in the visiting locker room.

It was the only time this hockey season either team will cross the river to play each other. To some, that meant the matchup was just a friendly game with low stakes: an easy 6-2 win for Minneapolis.

To others, it was the meeting of the last standing teams that represent the “State of Hockey’s” two largest cities. Bragging rights, but more importantly history, were on the line.

Minneapolis forward Marhsall Claeson (14) is knocked off his feet by St. Paul defenseman Gavin Olsen (16) in the second period at St. Paul’s Highland Arena on Dec. 10, 2025. (Aaron Lavinsky/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The fall of two hockey cities

Paul Ryan has a wide and warm toothy grin.

The St. Paul Hockey coach smiled as he shot down any rivalry talk. He strolled past his alma mater and former employer’s section of the rink, Cretin-Derham Hall, and into the corner Capital City now calls home.

“It’s not Minneapolis,” Ryan said of the team’s biggest rival. Instead, the feud is public vs. private.