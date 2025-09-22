The Cardinals held the Elks to about 220 fewer rushing yards than they averaged in their first three games.
“We were physical up front. When playing Elk River, you have to win the battle in the trenches,” Empting said. “We were sound in our assignments. It is one thing to close all the roads between the tackles, but then their quarterback is just as effective as any runner.
“One big way to slow their offense is to keep them off the field. We got the ball first [and made a long drive]. To start the game, their offense was standing on the sideline.”
Moorhead 28, Wayzata 27
The Spuds, ranked ninth in Class 6A, had to rally after the winless Trojans scored 21 straight points in the second half to take a 27-21 lead with three minutes to play.
“I don’t think we had any panic. They decided to pound the ball on the ground,” Moorhead coach Kevin Feeney said. “Offensively, that took us out of our rhythm.”
The Spuds regained control when Austin Dryburgh found David Mack for a 30-yard touchdown pass with 1:15 left. Defensive back Gage Bakke intercepted a pass by Wayzata quarterback Thor Soukup to seal the victory. It was Bakke’s second interception of the game
