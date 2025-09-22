Skip to main content
Strib Varsity Homepage
Subscribe

High school football Week 4: Strib Varsity proves once again there’s always more

Victories by Rosemount over Shakopee, Alexandria over Elk River, Moorhead over Wayzata and East Ridge over White Bear Lake justify a look back.

St. Thomas Academy's Birk Zeleny (72) reacts after tackling Chanhassen quarterback Nathan Ramler on Friday. The Cadets defeated Chanhassen 28-13 on a weather-impacted night of high school football. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)
Comment

By Joe Gunther

The Minnesota Star Tribune

Week 4 of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season is complete. Here’s a look at four more games that proved interesting, and follow these links to see other moments you missed:

Rosemount 17, Shakopee 10

Rosemount issued a Friday football reminder: It’s a winning combination to run the ball well and stop the opponent from doing that.

Jeru Bean ran for two touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning score with 6 minutes, 3 seconds left, as Rosemount knocked off Shakopee, ranked fourth in Class 6A, in Shakopee.

Bean gave the Irish their first lead of the game with 4:11 left in the third quarter with a 76-yard touchdown run. He put the Irish ahead for good with a 29-yard touchdown run.

“We didn’t have [Bean] last week because of a high-ankle sprain,” Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann said. “When you run the ball as much as we do, having two fullbacks that we are confident in can be a weapon.”

The Irish (3-1) and Sabers (3-1) went into halftime tied 3-3 on a field goal by Bennett Simmering with 16 seconds left. The Sabers had scored first on a field goal by Quinn O’Fallon moments earlier.

The Sabers tied the score 10-10 with 8:20 left on a touchdown pass from Jake Courts to Quinn Schriever.

The Sabers entered the game averaging 301 rushing yards per game. The Irish held the Sabers to 188 rushing yards.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Every good high school defense has to be able to stop the run,” Erdmann said. “That was a nice accomplishment.”

Alexandria 52, Elk River 16

Talan Witt ran for two touchdowns and threw for two more for the Cardinals, No. 10 in Class 5A, in their home rout of the No. 1 Elks in a rematch of the 2024 state title game. Witt is the replacement for Chase Thompson, who quarterbacked Alexandria to that state final and now is on Clemson’s basketball team.

Related Coverage

How important is Witt to Alexandria?

“Tremendously,” coach Mike Empting said. “We were fortunate the last few years to have Chase Thompson back there. Everyone was asking, ‘What are you going to do when Chase is gone?’ We felt good about having Talan as the backup. We knew it wasn’t going to be the same, but Talan is making the offense his own.”

Jackson Waltzing ran for two touchdowns, and Brody Berg rushed for one. Grady Starzl and Mason Witt each caught a touchdown pass for the Cardinals (3-1).

The Elks (3-1) scored two touchdowns on long runs. Dylan Ramert scored on a 65-yard run in the first quarter, and Caleb Healy ran for a 60-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter.

The Cardinals held the Elks to about 220 fewer rushing yards than they averaged in their first three games.

“We were physical up front. When playing Elk River, you have to win the battle in the trenches,” Empting said. “We were sound in our assignments. It is one thing to close all the roads between the tackles, but then their quarterback is just as effective as any runner.

“One big way to slow their offense is to keep them off the field. We got the ball first [and made a long drive]. To start the game, their offense was standing on the sideline.”

Moorhead 28, Wayzata 27

The Spuds, ranked ninth in Class 6A, had to rally after the winless Trojans scored 21 straight points in the second half to take a 27-21 lead with three minutes to play.

“I don’t think we had any panic. They decided to pound the ball on the ground,” Moorhead coach Kevin Feeney said. “Offensively, that took us out of our rhythm.”

The Spuds regained control when Austin Dryburgh found David Mack for a 30-yard touchdown pass with 1:15 left. Defensive back Gage Bakke intercepted a pass by Wayzata quarterback Thor Soukup to seal the victory. It was Bakke’s second interception of the game

Jaxon Brown ran for two touchdowns and caught a pass for another for the Trojans (0-4) in the second half. A missed extra point on Brown’s 1-yard touchdown run proved to be the difference.

Dryburgh and Mack connected on a 12-yard touchdown pass in the second quarter to get the Spuds (3-1) on the board first. Dryburgh replaced injured Division I prospect Jett Feeney for the second game in a row.

“Austin gained a lot of confidence against Minnetonka and had a good week of practice,” Feeney said. “David is a high-level player regardless of who is throwing him the ball.”

Taye Reich had two touchdown runs in the final 1:17 of the first half to give the Spuds a 21-7 lead at halftime. The Spuds intercepted Soukop on back-to-back drives to set up the lead.

Soukup threw a touchdown pass to John Evans with 3:54 left in the second quarter.

East Ridge 21, White Bear Lake 14

East Ridge, after losing highly regarded quarterback Cedric Tomes in the first few minutes of the season, is winning on the run.

The Raptors scored all their points in the second half to defeat the visiting Bears. A touchdown run by Henry Bern settled it.

Bern finished with 71 yards on 10 carries. Ben Knaup, who gave the Raptors their first lead with a touchdown run early in the fourth quarter, had a team-high 20 carries for 66 yards.

“[Bern and Knaup] are three-year starters. When [Tomes] got hurt on the fourth play of the season, we turned to them and put the offense on them,” East Ridge coach Dan Fritze said.

The Raptors (3-1) also turned to Leo Stalsberg, who completed all six of his pass attempts for 173 yards and a touchdown. Akeed Ali led the Raptors receivers with five catches for 162 yards and a touchdown.

“They had a nice connection on the sophomore team last year,” Fritze said of Stalsberg and Ali. “Both are really good athletes. The way we are leaning on the running, defenses overcommit. Leo did a good job of putting the ball where Akeed can go get it.”

Brian White ran for two touchdowns and 244 yards for the Bears (2-2).

Comment

About the Author

Joe Gunther

See More

More From Football

Reusse: Downsizing Wabasso finds Nine-Player football to its liking so far

Football

Video: Big second half lifts Maple Grove over Edina in Class 6A showdown

Football

Comments