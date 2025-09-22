Week 4 of the 2025 Minnesota high school football season is complete. Here’s a look at four more games that proved interesting, and follow these links to see other moments you missed:

Rosemount 17, Shakopee 10

Rosemount issued a Friday football reminder: It’s a winning combination to run the ball well and stop the opponent from doing that.

Jeru Bean ran for two touchdowns in the second half, including the game-winning score with 6 minutes, 3 seconds left, as Rosemount knocked off Shakopee, ranked fourth in Class 6A, in Shakopee.

Bean gave the Irish their first lead of the game with 4:11 left in the third quarter with a 76-yard touchdown run. He put the Irish ahead for good with a 29-yard touchdown run.

“We didn’t have [Bean] last week because of a high-ankle sprain,” Rosemount coach Jeff Erdmann said. “When you run the ball as much as we do, having two fullbacks that we are confident in can be a weapon.”

The Irish (3-1) and Sabers (3-1) went into halftime tied 3-3 on a field goal by Bennett Simmering with 16 seconds left. The Sabers had scored first on a field goal by Quinn O’Fallon moments earlier.

The Sabers tied the score 10-10 with 8:20 left on a touchdown pass from Jake Courts to Quinn Schriever.

The Sabers entered the game averaging 301 rushing yards per game. The Irish held the Sabers to 188 rushing yards.