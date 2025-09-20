Reigning Class 6A champion Maple Grove spoiled Edina’s homecoming on Friday, earning its 17th straight win with a come-from-behind 33-7 victory in the heavy rain.

“We love the rain,” said Crimson senior running back James Engle, who finished with three touchdowns. “We saw that rain coming and we all started jumping up and down,”

The Hornets (2-2) stung first when quarterback Mason West found Sammy Stephenson in the first quarter, giving Edina a 7-0 Edina lead. Maple Grove (4-4) responded in the second quarter when Engle scored on a pass from Kaden Harney, but a failed extra point left the score 7-6 at halftime.

“It wasn’t our cleanest game, and definitely wasn’t the start we were looking for offensively,” Maple Grove head coach Adam Spurrell said. “For our kids to continue to battle and play as hard as they did into the third [and] fourth quarter, especially when the weather started to make a turn, was awesome to watch.”

Maple Grove took a 13-7 lead in the third quarter with another Harney-to -Engle connection. Despite the downpour, the Crimson moved the ball with ease. Harney connected with Henry Knutson for a 54-yard touchdown pass, giving Maple Grove a 20-7 lead.

Harney rushed for a touchdown in the fourth, and Engle closed out the Crimson’s scoring with his third touchdown of the game from 46 yards out.

“The offense just loves each other. We all have such a close relationship and without this relationship, we would have never gotten this far in this season,” Engle said.