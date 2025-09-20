Minneapolis North tops Minneapolis Washburn to stay undefeated

While most of Friday night’s football games were delayed by storms, the only lightning at Minneapolis Washburn’s stadium was the speed of Minneapolis North’s receivers, and the only thunder was Washburn running back Henry Eichten barreling downfield.

The rain waned near kickoff, clearing way for a 34-27 North victory that showed off the Polars’ high-octane offense, led by the state’s leading passer, senior quarterback Logan Lachermeier.

Lachermeier entered the game averaging 319.7 passing yards per game. His total of 17 passing touchdowns for the Polars (4-0) is the most statewide.

“The key to us winning is definitely our run game,” said North head coach Charles Adams III, who led the Polars to their 2016 state title. “But when Logan is able to pick apart the defense and take control, and it’s easy and fun for him … when we play like that, we’re unstoppable.”

A Class 3A team, North’s offense is a perfect storm of a skilled 5-foot-11 pass slinger and plenty of talented receivers for him to target, including seniors J’Marion Sanders, Cordae Williams and Jeremiah Jackson, plus junior Anthony Deline.

“I’ve got the best receivers in the state. I’ll say that with confidence,” Lachermeier said. “We got like six receivers that I’ve been with since freshman year, working all the time.”

That group is so close that “half of these guys are, like, living at my house,” he said. “During the winter time, we’re at the field, just getting in as much work as we can.”

For the Millers (2-2), a 5A team, senior quarterback Andrew Backhaus led a balanced offense, mobile out of the pocket and getting the hosts on the board on the opening drive with a strong passing connection to senior Heston Anderson.