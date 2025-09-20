It was an odd Friday night at Gerry Brown Stadium, the football home of St. Thomas Academy.

The football game started nearly two hours late and ended shockingly, when it was called with 11 minutes, 17 seconds left in the fourth quarter, leaving most fans bewildered and leaving St. Thomas Academy with a 28-13 victory.

The presence of lightning in the Mendota Heights area, where St. Thomas Academy is located, was the culprit.

In the three-plus quarters of play that actually occurred between St. Thomas Academy, No. 3 in Class 5A, and No. 2 Chanhassen, observers were treated to a game worthy of two of the top teams in Class 5A.

It had long runs — two of them, in fact — terrific catches, blocked punts and fumbles in the shadow of the goal line. In the end, St. Thomas Academy made more of the plays that mattered.

1/8 St. Thomas Academy players celebrate with the student section after beating Chanhassen on Friday at St. Thomas Academy in Mendota Heights. (Carlos Gonzalez/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

When the teams were finally allowed to take the field for warmups 1 hour and 54 minutes after the original start time, they didn’t waste time throwing haymakers.

Chanhassen started the scoring, capping a 10-play, 80-yard drive with a 15-yard scoring strike from quarterback Nathan Ramler to James Kopfmann for a 7-0 first-quarter advantage.

St. Thomas Academy struck back, putting together a 10-play drive of its own. The Cadets tied the score when running back Dominic Baez sidestepped a tackle at the line of scrimmage, then sprinted 42 yards to the end zone to tie the score.